Cat named Zeus catches train from Essex to London before staff escort him home
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A cat who boarded a train from Essex to London has been reunited with his owner after railway staff escorted him home.
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Four-year-old Zeus caught the 8:08pm service from Braintree on November 10 and travelled 37 miles to London Liverpool Street.
Staff took the half-British shorthair to their office to keep him safe before accompanying him on a train back to Braintree, Greater Anglia said.
His owner Lily Burroughs said she thought, "Oh my God, he's done it again", when she learned of his journey.
Zeus had previously taken trains from his former home in Stansted Mountfitchet to London Stansted Airport, but had never travelled as far as the capital.
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"Braintree to London is definitely the furthest that he's gone, but I think he would probably go further if he had the chance," Ms Burroughs said.
She said Zeus wears two trackers and that she had tried to keep him indoors, but he was unhappy and kept trying to get out.
"He's quite a social cat, he likes to see everyone so yeah without everyone else sort of looking out for him it would be a world of pain," she said.
Ms Burroughs thanked the "caring" staff who helped reunite them.
A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "Zeus enjoyed all the attention from staff at the station and customers on the train home."