A cat who boarded a train from Essex to London has been reunited with his owner after railway staff escorted him home. Picture: Supplied

By Chay Quinn

A cat who boarded a train from Essex to London has been reunited with his owner after railway staff escorted him home.

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Four-year-old Zeus caught the 8:08pm service from Braintree on November 10 and travelled 37 miles to London Liverpool Street. Staff took the half-British shorthair to their office to keep him safe before accompanying him on a train back to Braintree, Greater Anglia said. His owner Lily Burroughs said she thought, "Oh my God, he's done it again", when she learned of his journey. Zeus had previously taken trains from his former home in Stansted Mountfitchet to London Stansted Airport, but had never travelled as far as the capital. Read More: Cat rescue charities at 'breaking point' over lower neutering rates and cost-of-living crisis Read More: Gromit 'memoir' to be voiced by famous British actor, giving dog language for first time

Staff took the half-British shorthair to their office to keep him safe before accompanying him on a train back to Braintree, Greater Anglia said. Picture: Greater Anglia