Charities and volunteers have been left "picking up the pieces" as data shows neutering rates among domestic cats have fallen from 88% in 2020 to 79% in 2026, with 38% of owned cat litters unplanned.

Cat rescue charities at 'breaking point' over lower neutering rates and cost-of-living crisis. Picture: Byfleet Cat Rescue

By Ella Bennett

The founder of an independent cat charity has warned rescuers are at "breaking point", as they face a high number of stray pregnant cats and litters of kittens.

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Nicola Tait, who founded Byfleet Cat Rescue two years ago, has called for the rollout of neutering schemes, better education for pet owners and support for independent rescue charities. She has warned that without intervention, the level of abandoned kittens, pregnant strays, and mounting veterinary bills will push volunteer-run rescues towards breaking point. The Surrey-based charity has rescued more than 300 cats in just two years, operating entirely through volunteer foster homes and the generosity of the public to provide food, shelter and support. Read more: Missing capybara who escaped zoo enclosure in March spotted for first time in months Read more: Family found guilty of keeping more than 80 dogs in 'filthy and squalid' home covered in faeces

Speaking to LBC, Ms Tait said: "I have brought a lot of cats in this year, and it's all for different reasons why these cats are coming in at the moment, but I would say probably it is the back end of COVID and also the cost of living. "People just can't afford pets with the insurance, with food prices going up for humans but also for animals as well." She also noted the high cost of vet bills as a factor impacting the rate of pet abandonment. "There's a very fine line between having a roof over your head and not. Anything can change in a matter of seconds. This is what we are finding," she said.

Some of the cats rescued by the charity. Picture: Byfleet Cat Rescue

Ms Tait said the charity has been particularly stretched dealing with a high number of rescue cases. "There is a massive, massive problem at the moment. This summer there were so many cats, so many pregnant mums, so many kittens." She says an increasing number of pet owners are failing to neuter their cats, often due to a lack of money or education about the importance. She said others refuse because they culturally do not agree with the idea. "There are also people who are known as breeders who will keep using their cat to mate and sell kittens online," she added.

Charities face further difficulty when rescuing and rehoming kittens born outside, as they often become feral due to lack of socialisation, Ms Tait said. "There are just so many problems everywhere, and it's the cats that are suffering. And the independent rescues, we're shattered. We're completely shattered." Ms Tait said they have to deal with people shouting at them, a high demand for call-outs, and people dropping off cats straight to her house.

The Government has outlined a national strategy for 2030, but Ms Tait said this is too late. Labour's Animal welfare strategy for England, published under Sir Keir Starmer's leadership, says: "We know that many across the country do exceptional work to improve the lives of animals - from dedicated farmers keeping their livestock healthy in all weathers, to veterinary teams treating sick pets, to volunteers giving abandoned animals a second chance at rescue centres. "We want to build on this work, with government bringing together those who can make the greatest difference and support them to achieve even more." The strategy recognises the "challenges" faced by rescue centres, and says: "Unfortunately, there are situations where rescue centres do not have the resources, capability, or capacity to look after the animals in their care." The government outlined actions including launching a consultation on licensing domestic rescue and rehoming organisations, and developing the evidence base on welfare issues associated with international rescue and rehoming. However, Ms Tait told LBC: "There's no way charities are going to be able to cope with what we had to deal with this year, over the next three years." Ms Tait is supporting a petition calling for a national strategy to tackle the cat overpopulation and rescue crisis. The petition pushes to expand affordable neutering, support overwhelmed rescue centres, strengthen responsible pet ownership education, and review measures to reduce irresponsible breeding and cat abandonment.

Cats Protection, the UK's leading cat welfare charity, also told LBC that non-neutering significantly increases the likelihood of there being more cats than available homes. An unwanted litter or nursing mother and her kittens need to stay in care until the kittens reach eight weeks of age or older, at least two weeks longer than the average cat’s stay in Cats Protection care, which is around six weeks. During this time, other cats in need of care are unable to get that support. Unwanted litters also often need round-the-clock care if they arrive without their mothers, which puts considerable strain on staff capacity and requires specialist skills. All cats who leave Cats Protection are neutered before they are homed. This can put additional financial strain on the charity and other welfare organisations which also uphold the same standard of pre-homing care.

The charity has helped to neuter an average of 133,000 cats and kittens a year, including around 11,000 feral cats. Izzy Hocking, Cats Protection Senior Veterinary Engagement Manager, says: “Neutering remains one of the most effective ways to prevent unwanted litters, protect cat welfare and reduce pressure on the animal welfare sector. “However, our latest CATS Report found neutering rates among owned cats have fallen from 88% in 2020 to 79% in 2026, while 38% of owned cat litters are unplanned. Charities are often left picking up the pieces, with Cats Protection helping more than 3,000 litters of kittens in 2025 alone. “Preventing accidental litters is an important part of tackling cat overpopulation. As cats can become pregnant from as young as four months of age, Cats Protection recommends neutering owned cats from four months and works closely with cat owners and the veterinary profession to promote this approach.”