The A-lister joins a roster of stars who have bemoaned the growing tendency of audiences to film live productions using their phones

The Australian actress was appearing in a production of Electra/Persona at the National Theatre when she made the plea. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Cate Blanchett has become the latest actor to scold theatre-goers for taking their phones out to film during performances.

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The Australian actress was appearing in a production of Electra/Persona at the National Theatre when she begged audiences to "please" stop filming the show. In a moment captured by an audience member using their phone, the Oscar-winning performer can be seen returning to the stage during the curtain call. “There are few places on this planet where we can simply be together and be present,” Blanchett told the audience. “I understand you like filming the curtain call — and it is kind of flattering in a way — but for anyone who is filming the show, please don’t, because it spoils it for the next group of people who come in and are present with us. So thank you very much.” Read more: Rosamund Pike berates audience member for texting during show Read more: Cynthia Erivo halts West End show after catching audience member filming

The A-lister joins a roster of stars who have slammed the growing tendency of audiences to film live productions using their phones. Earlier this year, actress Amber Davies lashed out on social media at an audience member for filming a production of Legally Blonde. The former Love Islander, who has since built a successful stage career as a stage actor, went so far as to identify the individual audience member. Ms Davies said there was “one woman in the front row who has been filming the entirety of Act One … it’s had us all distracted”.

Cate Blanchett can be seen returning to the stage to politely ask audiences not to film the show. Picture: Social Media