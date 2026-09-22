Cate Blanchett chastens National Theatre audience for filming during show
The A-lister joins a roster of stars who have bemoaned the growing tendency of audiences to film live productions using their phones
Cate Blanchett has become the latest actor to scold theatre-goers for taking their phones out to film during performances.
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The Australian actress was appearing in a production of Electra/Persona at the National Theatre when she begged audiences to "please" stop filming the show.
In a moment captured by an audience member using their phone, the Oscar-winning performer can be seen returning to the stage during the curtain call.
“There are few places on this planet where we can simply be together and be present,” Blanchett told the audience.
“I understand you like filming the curtain call — and it is kind of flattering in a way — but for anyone who is filming the show, please don’t, because it spoils it for the next group of people who come in and are present with us. So thank you very much.”
Read more: Rosamund Pike berates audience member for texting during show
Read more: Cynthia Erivo halts West End show after catching audience member filming
The A-lister joins a roster of stars who have slammed the growing tendency of audiences to film live productions using their phones.
Earlier this year, actress Amber Davies lashed out on social media at an audience member for filming a production of Legally Blonde.
The former Love Islander, who has since built a successful stage career as a stage actor, went so far as to identify the individual audience member.
Ms Davies said there was “one woman in the front row who has been filming the entirety of Act One … it’s had us all distracted”.
Cynthia Erivo also brought a recent West End performance of Dracula to a halt after spotting an audience-member filming her performance.
One person who was in the audience on Friday when Ms Blanchett issued the rebuke said the filming took place during an interval between the two acts while the performers were still on stage.
"Cate noticed someone recording during that break," they said.
"She came towards the front of the stage and gestured "no, no, no" with her finger for them to stop. She also mentioned it to the audience at the very end before they left".
The audience member, who said they had seen the production on more than one occasion, continued that "people do this quite often and the staff usually don't say anything".
"Friday was simply the first time I saw Cate notice it herself, just after she had finished doing her makeup."
Electra/Persona, which is on until 10 October, is a play written by Benedict Andrews based on the Sophocles tragedy Electra. It sees Blanchett share the roles of Electra/Elisabeth and Clytemnestra/Alma with her co-star Nina Hoss, with the two tossing a coin live on stage every night to detr