The left-wing winner replaces Michael D Higgins, a popular poet and former arts minister, who has served the maximum two terms in office

Irish presidential candidates Fine Gael's candidate Heather Humphreys (left) and independent candidate Catherine Connolly, during a debate on The Week in Politics at RTE. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Left-wing independent Catherine Connolly has won the Irish presidential election.

She decisively defeated former Fine Gael minister Heather Humphreys with a landslide victory. Messages of congratulations have poured in from across the political spectrum for Ms Connolly after she won the contest. Taoiseach Micheal Martin issued a statement saying he is looking forward "to working with the new president" and described her campaign as "impressive". From early on Saturday, Ms Connolly was ahead in count centres nationwide. There were also a significant number of spoiled votes with anti-Government messages on them, including "no democracy", "EU puppets" and "no from me". Ex-Dublin football manager Jim Gavin was previously in the race before withdrawing from campaigning three weeks ago. However, his name sill appeared on the ballot papers as it was too late to remove it. The winner replaces Michael D Higgins Higgins, a popular poet and former arts minister, who has served the maximum two terms in office.

A sign for the polling station at Deaf Village in Cabra, during Ireland's presidential election to replace Michael D Higgins. Picture: Alamy

Voting slips were counted by hand from 9am at 31 count centres, representing 43 electoral constituencies, across the country. Ireland uses a system of transferable votes in elections but – with only three candidates on the ballot – there can only be a maximum of two counts. In the weeks before polling day, several opinion polls put Ms Connolly ahead of Ms Humphreys by some margin but the turnout is expected to be crucial to the final result. The turnout in the 2018 presidential election, where there were six candidates, was 44%.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina cast their votes in the Presidential Election, as voting beings in Ireland's presidential election. Picture: Alamy