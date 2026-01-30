The TV and film star starred in Home Alone, Schitt's Creek, Beetlejuice and the Nightmare Before Christmas

Catherine O'Hara in 2019. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Macaulay Culkin has paid a heartfelt tribute to Home Alone and Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara following her death at the age of 71.

O'Hara, who played Kevin McCallister's mother Kate in the Home Alone film series, passed away on Friday following a 'following a brief illness," her agency said. The TV and film legend also starred in Schitt's Creek, Beetlejuice and the Nightmare Before Christmas. Paying tribute to his on-screen mother, Macalay Mulkin, who played Kevin in Home Alone, said: "Mama. I thought we had time. "I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. "I love you. I'll see you later." Read more: Queen and Rivals stars among guests at memorial service celebrating Jilly Cooper’s life Read more: Full Beckham timeline as Rebecca Loos supports Brooklyn

Born in Canada, in March 1954, O'Hara started her career in sketch and improv comedy. She shot to global stardom after starring alongside Macaulay Culkin in the first two Home Alone films, as well as appearing in all 80 Schitt’s Creek episodes, playing the part of Moira Rose. She skipped the Golden Globes awards earlier this month after receiving a nomination for Best Supporting Performance in a Female Actor for her role in the Apple+ series, The Studio.

Her nomination was announced in December, but it wasn’t clear why she didn’t attend the ceremony. She was last seen publicly in September 2025, posing on the red carpet with her husband, Bo Welch, at an Emmys bash. The star also received two Primetime Emmy Awards for Canadian television sketch comedy, plus a Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Schitt's Creek.

Catherine O'Hara in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Picture: Alamy

Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara in Schitt's Creek. Picture: Alamy

O'Hara played Culkin's mother Kate in the 1990 classic Christmas movie Home Alone, in which he starred as youngster Kevin McCallister, who outsmarts two bumbling intruders after his family accidentally go on holiday without him.