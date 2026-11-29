Pet owners won't be allowed to administrate Amantadine, an arthritis medication used for chronic pain, to their cats and dogs from March 1 2028.

The welfare of cats and dogs is at risk as an 'essential' painkiller used to treat arthritis will be banned if Prime minister Andy Burnham goes ahead with his EU deal.

According to the European Union, the organisation says that drugs should be reserved for people as doctors rely on them to treat certain types of flu.

However, British health officials said the drug was not recommended to treat seasonal flu in humans as several strains are already immune to it.

Dr Hannah Capon, founder of Canine Arthritis Management, said losing the drug would be “a significant blow to the profession and the pets we care for”.

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