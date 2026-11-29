Cats and dogs to lose 'essential' painkiller in PM's EU reboot
The RSPCA fears for the welfare of pets as they will be barred from arthritis drug under Burnham's deal.
Pet owners won't be allowed to administrate Amantadine, an arthritis medication used for chronic pain, to their cats and dogs from March 1 2028.
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The welfare of cats and dogs is at risk as an 'essential' painkiller used to treat arthritis will be banned if Prime minister Andy Burnham goes ahead with his EU deal.
According to the European Union, the organisation says that drugs should be reserved for people as doctors rely on them to treat certain types of flu.
However, British health officials said the drug was not recommended to treat seasonal flu in humans as several strains are already immune to it.
Dr Hannah Capon, founder of Canine Arthritis Management, said losing the drug would be “a significant blow to the profession and the pets we care for”.
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UK vets mentioned that it would be 'challenging' to find a replacement for the animals.
A potential replacement is ketamine, which would need to be given as an injection, but it can require more frequent trips to the vet.
For pets with arthritis, moving from one end of the room to the other can be a struggle and elderly cats may have difficulties getting into their litter tray.
Vets use amantadine alongside other painkillers to calm the overactive nerves that can leave the animals in pain.
Dr Harriet Gunter, a vet and member of the anaesthesia and pain relief team at the University of Cambridge’s Queen’s Veterinary School Hospital, warned that taking the drug away “would have a significant welfare impact for our patients that are suffering chronic pain”.
Before the EU banned the use of amantadine for pets back in February 2023, vets have urged Brussels to reconsider the plan.
The Federation of Veterinarians of Europe also urged Brussels to exempt household pets from the ban, voicing that amantadine was not used in farm animals but was prescribed to pets suffering from severe pain.