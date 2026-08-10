Cats at Regents' Park Open Air Theatre review: a purrfect performance
For my sins, I've never seen the musical or the film version of Cats.
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I think I dodged a bullet by missing the Cats film, which featured Taylor Swift and James Corden. It was widely mocked and failed to break even at the box office.
Cats at Regents' Park is a world away from the disastrous movie: it's engaging, emotional and funny. And the music is marvellous.
It's a play without much of a plot, mainly following a group of Jellicle Cats who meet annually for the Jellicle Ball.
I found it slightly challenging at first not fully understanding what was going on, but after a while, I embraced the chaos and relaxed into it.
It's a sung-through musical, which is inherently confusing. But the cast try to hold your hold through the main plot points.
The outfits are superb: skin-tight feline costumes really bring the characters to life.
Memories is by-far the most famous song and I was delighted to see it performed perfectly.
It's a brilliantly fun family show in London's most enchanting theatre.