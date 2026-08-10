For my sins, I've never seen the musical or the film version of Cats.

I think I dodged a bullet by missing the Cats film, which featured Taylor Swift and James Corden. It was widely mocked and failed to break even at the box office.

Cats at Regents' Park is a world away from the disastrous movie: it's engaging, emotional and funny. And the music is marvellous.

It's a play without much of a plot, mainly following a group of Jellicle Cats who meet annually for the Jellicle Ball.