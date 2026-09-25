One person has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at the military barracks accommodation block in North Yorkshire.

Catterick Garrison, near Richmond in North Yorkshire, houses 14,000 military personnel.

Smoke can be seen from miles away as the after the blaze raged through the night.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said multiple crews were sent at 7:48pm on Thursday evening.

One person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation at 2:43am.

Along with firefighters from North Yorkshire, additional resources from several other stations were rushed to the scene.

Read More: Legendary south western Bonfire Night cancelled as organisers 'cannot afford safety measures'

Read More: British military sites record hundreds of drone security incidents amid escalating tensions with Russia and Iran