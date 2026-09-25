One taken to hospital as firefighters tackle blaze at military barracks through the night
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said multiple crews were sent at 7:48pm on Thursday evening to a raging fire
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One person has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at the military barracks accommodation block in North Yorkshire.
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Catterick Garrison, near Richmond in North Yorkshire, houses 14,000 military personnel.
Smoke can be seen from miles away as the after the blaze raged through the night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said multiple crews were sent at 7:48pm on Thursday evening.
One person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation at 2:43am.
Along with firefighters from North Yorkshire, additional resources from several other stations were rushed to the scene.
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Hipswell and Colburn councillor Kevin Foster had earlier told local media: "My immediate concern is for the safety and wellbeing of everyone at the camp, including our military personnel, their families and the emergency services responding to the incident."
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have multiple appliances in attendance an accommodation block fire.
"An appliance from County Durham and Darlington along with their Ariel Ladder Platform are also in attendance. This incident is expected to be ongoing throughout the night."
LBC has contacted the Ministry of Defence for comment.