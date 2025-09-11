The fan who fell from a balcony while watching Oasis at a packed-out Wembley Stadium gig died from “multiple injuries”, it has emerged.

Lee was then taken to a medical centre in Wembley and pronounced dead at 10.38pm.

The man's father has previously claimed Lee slipped on spilled beer before plunging to his death.

The Metropolitan Police’s Detective Inspector Aimee Sando said the force is investigating CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses.

He was pronounced dead at the medical centre at Wembley Stadium shortly after the accident, Barnet Coroner's Court was told.

A post-mortem on August 6 ruled that “multiple body injuries” were the cause of his death, an inquest heard today.

Clive Claydon, 75, previously said: “There was beer all over the floor, it was really slippery, and Lee just slipped and fell.

“I've been told that it was an accident waiting to happen. It was a horrible, horrible accident. All I really know is there was beer everywhere, he slipped.”

One fan, who was sitting in the stadium at the time of the incident, described watching medics attempt to revive the man.

She wrote on social media: “I was directly underneath in section 211. At first glance I thought it was a coat falling from the above tier but then I looked and saw the bloke on the concrete. It was horrific to see.”

Oasis played to tens of thousands of fans with the iconic arches lit up for the second weekend of shows in the capital last month.

The highest stands at Wembley, widely considered to be the home of football, is some 170ft above the ground, with a stadium capacity of 90,000 seats for the show.

Following the tragic news, a Wembley Stadium spokesperson said: "Wembley Stadium medics, the London Ambulance Service and the police attended to a concert goer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall."

Mr Claydon’s brother Aaron set up a GoFundMe to support the devastated family.

He wrote: “Our family has been turned upside down and are struggling to deal with this devastation and unexpected loss.

“Lee was a loving family man who was a role model to his son Harry and was loved so much by all his family. Lee would have done anything for any of us and he was taken from us far too soon and we will miss him so very much.

“Lee loved all outdoor activities, one of his favourite hobbies was fishing. He also loved music and his guitar. He also really enjoyed going to watch and support the boys and his nephew at their football games.

His father has previously described him as a "lovely bloke" and a "hard-working family man".

Oasis said in a statement they were "shocked and saddened" to learn of Lee's death.

"Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved," the band added.