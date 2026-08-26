Cause of wildfires which destroyed 19 homes in West Midlands revealed
More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze in Stourbridge earlier this month, resulting in four people suffering injuries.
The cause of the wildfire which destroyed 19 homes in the West Midlands has been revealed by the West Midlands Fire Service.
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More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze in Stourbridge, resulting in four people suffering injuries.
On Wednesday, it was revealed that the fires were started accidentally in a field where agricultural machinery was being used, according to the West Midlands Fire Service.
It was reported that the blaze would take days to tackle, with the fire service initially saying six houses were affected by the fire, which spread over 40 acres.
Care home residents were also evacuated alongside others as a result of the fire, Wollaston & Stourbridge Town councillor Andrew Southall said.
Read more: ‘It was like Armageddon’: Stourbridge wildfire leaves 1,000 trees set to be felled as community faces years of recovery
Read more: Stourbridge residents start to return home after destructive wildfires
A number of properties in the area are reportedly experienced power issues and a number of local rail services were suspended due to the blaze.
Emergency services redirected resources from elsewhere to tackle the fire, while police and the ambulance service were told to close nearby roads.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing a "big bang" before flames began tearing through trees in a residential area.
One resident said they were told by the fire service that at least "fifteen houses are now on fire".
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he was in touch with local leaders in the West Midlands as firefighters continue to bring several wildfires in the region under control.
He said in a statement: “Awful to see homes and communities hit by fires across the country tonight as the heatwave continues.
“My thoughts are with everyone affected, particularly those who have been injured or forced from their homes, and with the firefighters who have been taken to hospital.
“I’m in touch with local leaders (including West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker) and will be speaking to emergency services on the ground as they continue their response.
“Our firefighters are working in incredibly difficult conditions and putting themselves at risk to keep others safe. A huge thank you to them and everyone supporting the effort tonight.
“Please stay safe and follow their advice.”
Footage shared online appears to show a number of nearby homes on fire.
Stourbridge Town Hall set up as a rest centre after people were forced to flee their homes following a wildfire near a golf course.
In a post on Facebook, West Midlands Fire Service said: “Stourbridge Town Hall has been opened as a rest centre to provide a base for people who have left their homes because of the fire.“
Transport is also being arranged for those who can’t make their own way.
“We are currently facing extreme levels of demand as a service and need your immediate help. Wherever you are in the West Midlands, please do whatever you can to stay safe and minimise the risk of outdoor fires.
“If you are directly affected by an ongoing fire, please DO NOT risk tackling it yourself. Get to a safe place and call 999. We will do our very best to get help to you as soon as we can.“If you must drive, take extra care if you are driving, avoid areas of dense smoke, and please don’t head to areas where fires are taking place to watch.”
It's understood that several homes were evacuated, with police reportedly moving towards the fire to get people out.
A spokesperson for the West Midlands Fire Service said: “Around 60 firefighters are tackling an extensive grass fire near Stourbridge golf course, in the Racecourse Lane area.
“We were first alerted to it just before 1.30pm on Thursday. Flames are spreading across roads in places. Please avoid the area. If smoke is affecting your home or workplace, keep doors and windows closed as a precaution. There are currently no reported casualties.”
Firefighters are also battling a separate blaze in Stratford-upon-Avon alongside the M6 in the West Midlands, which has been declared a major incident.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2.30pm on Thursday to reports of a large plume of smoke on Tothall Lane, Salford Priors in Stratford-on-Avon.