More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze in Stourbridge earlier this month, resulting in four people suffering injuries.

By Georgia Bell

The cause of the wildfire which destroyed 19 homes in the West Midlands has been revealed by the West Midlands Fire Service.

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A number of properties in the area are reportedly experienced power issues and a number of local rail services were suspended due to the blaze. Emergency services redirected resources from elsewhere to tackle the fire, while police and the ambulance service were told to close nearby roads. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a "big bang" before flames began tearing through trees in a residential area. One resident said they were told by the fire service that at least "fifteen houses are now on fire". Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he was in touch with local leaders in the West Midlands as firefighters continue to bring several wildfires in the region under control. He said in a statement: “Awful to see homes and communities hit by fires across the country tonight as the heatwave continues.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected, particularly those who have been injured or forced from their homes, and with the firefighters who have been taken to hospital. “I’m in touch with local leaders (including West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker) and will be speaking to emergency services on the ground as they continue their response. “Our firefighters are working in incredibly difficult conditions and putting themselves at risk to keep others safe. A huge thank you to them and everyone supporting the effort tonight. “Please stay safe and follow their advice.”

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the West Midlands Fire Service incident command unit during a visit to Stourbridge on August 14th. Picture: Alamy

Footage shared online appears to show a number of nearby homes on fire. Stourbridge Town Hall set up as a rest centre after people were forced to flee their homes following a wildfire near a golf course. In a post on Facebook, West Midlands Fire Service said: “Stourbridge Town Hall has been opened as a rest centre to provide a base for people who have left their homes because of the fire.“ Transport is also being arranged for those who can’t make their own way. “We are currently facing extreme levels of demand as a service and need your immediate help. Wherever you are in the West Midlands, please do whatever you can to stay safe and minimise the risk of outdoor fires. “If you are directly affected by an ongoing fire, please DO NOT risk tackling it yourself. Get to a safe place and call 999. We will do our very best to get help to you as soon as we can.“If you must drive, take extra care if you are driving, avoid areas of dense smoke, and please don’t head to areas where fires are taking place to watch.”

The fire left 19 properties in Stourbridge destroyed. Picture: Getty