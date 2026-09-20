Danny Dyer (centre) and Dani Dyer (right) at SOS Whitstable's Stop the Sewage protest at Leysdown-on-Sea in Sheerness, Kent, calling for the water industry to be returned to public ownership following a petition signed by more than 316,000 people. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rivals star Danny Dyer, his daughter Dani, and singer Becky Hill have joined a protest demanding public ownership of the water industry.

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The “stop the sewage” protest took place in Leysdown-on-Sea, Kent, on Sunday, as more than 315,000 people signed a petition calling for the water industry to be returned to public ownership. Ed Acteson, co-founder of SOS Whitstable and creator of the petition, said: “The public has had enough of being asked to accept polluted waterways, failing infrastructure and rising bills while shareholders and senior executives continue to be rewarded. “Water is an essential public service, not a vehicle for private profit.” Read more: Teary Ed Sheeran admits 'mistakes' as he condemns ‘catastrophic and unjustifiable’ Gaza conflict Read more: Zara Larsson hints at cancelling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concert over Sudan war

Danny Dyer, Dani Dyer and singer Becky Hill with water campaigners at SOS Whitstable's Stop the Sewage protest. Picture: Alamy

He added: “We want an industry run in the interests of people and the environment, with its income reinvested in the system rather than extracted from it.” Cliff Roney, a GMB activist who has worked in the water industry for more than 40 years, said: “I have seen this industry at its very best and now at its very worst. It comes after the rate at which water companies discharged the “most toxic” sewage more than doubled at the start of 2026, new data obtained by LBC suggests. In the first five months of 2026, there were 7,280 incidents of water firms in England and Wales dumping sewage, chemicals, and other pollutants on days of little or no rainfall.

Danny Dyer & his daughter Dani Dyer appeared at the 'Stop the Sewage Protest' held in Leysdown, Kent at midday. Picture: Alamy