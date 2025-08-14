Trade tariffs are still a “significant barrier” to Scotland’s salmon sector, an industry leader has said, despite new figures showing annual exports at almost £1 billion.

Salmon exports from Scotland rose by 33% to reach £941 million in the 12 months to the end of June.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott hailed that as a “remarkable success” for the industry.

But he also warned that trade tariffs cost the sector an estimated £30 million a year.

Mr Scott said: “Removing these tariffs would open up even greater opportunities for exporters and help secure long-term growth for Scottish salmon.”

The latest trade figures come as Scottish salmon farmers prepare to tap into the lucrative Indian market following the free trade agreement negotiated by the UK Government.

In the first six months of 2025 alone, exports were worth £528 million, putting the UK’s largest food export on track for a record-breaking year.

France was the top overseas market for Scottish salmon, making up nearly half (45%) of exports in the year to June.

Despite this sales to the European Union dipped by 7% over the 12 months, to stand at £423 million.

Sales to non-EU destinations rose 106% over the year to £518 million.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon hailed the ‘unwavering demand’ for Scottish salmon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Scott said: “These latest export figures show another period of remarkable success for Scottish salmon. They reflect the hard work of our farmers and the growing global demand for our nutritious fish.

“With international sales approaching £1 billion, Scottish salmon continues to perform strongly on the world stage, especially in the US where demand remains robust.”

Salmon Scotland’s analysis of HMRC figures, comparing values in the first half of 2025 with the same period in 2024, show exports to the US up 110% to £190 million, with sales to China rising 75% to £74 million.

Salmon farming in Scotland employs 2,500 people directly, the industry body said, with a further 10,000 jobs linked to the sector.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the “exceptional performance” in the latest export figures “reflects the unwavering international demand for Scottish salmon, which continues to set the benchmark for quality and sustainability in global seafood markets”.

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill also praised the salmon sector’s contribution to the economy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She added: “Salmon farming is vital to our rural economy, supporting thousands of skilled jobs across coastal and island communities. The sector’s success is a testament to the hard work and innovation of producers who are committed to growth.

“We continue to work alongside the salmon sector to help maintain and expand export opportunities abroad, while also strengthening its reputation at home.”

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill said salmon is “one of the jewels in the crown of Scotland’s world-class produce”.

She added: “These new figures underline its global reputation for unrivalled quality.

“The UK Government’s Brand Scotland initiative is laser-focused on selling the very best of Scotland to the world.

“Scottish salmon, our support for the sector and the trade deals we are securing, are an important part of our Plan for Change to drive economic growth and put more money in people’s pockets right across the UK.”