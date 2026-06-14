Fraud losses from people being tricked into transferring money to scammers surged by nearly a fifth last year as more than half a billion pounds was stolen, with the use of AI to manipulate victims lowering the “barrier to entry” for criminals, according to UK Finance.

AI (artificial intelligence) has made it easier for criminals to make their communications appear more sophisticated, send out messages at scale and mimic celebrities or people’s friends or family members, the banking and finance industry body said.

Banks also use AI in the battle to detect and prevent scams.

In some cases, authorised push payment (APP) scam victims will have lost their money for good, with the equivalent of 61% of losses recorded last year being reimbursed.

The jump in APP fraud losses reported by members reflects the growing scale and sophistication of scams that manipulate people into transferring money for goods, services or opportunities that never materialise, UK Finance said.

APP fraud losses rose sharply to £576.4 million – a 19% annual increase.

The total is the highest since a peak in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic, when £583.2 million was stolen.

Last year, £500.8 million in personal losses and £75.6 million in business losses to APP scams were recorded.

UK Finance said 248,070 cases were recorded, which was a 7% annual increase.

Speaking to journalists, Ruth Ray, managing director, economic crime at UK Finance, said of the scale of the figures: “We certainly are shocked, but we are not surprised.

“We are well aware that, particularly with the advent of AI, it lowers the barrier to entry for criminals to make their scams more sophisticated and make more of us vulnerable to and susceptible to clicking on links and content.

“Of course, many of these crimes, particularly investment and romance scams, can be a series of manipulation over months and even years.”

Within the figures, purchase scams accounted for 71% of cases, with losses rising 20% to £118.1 million.

Investment fraud accounted for the highest proportion of losses, at £221.5 million, up by 40% annually.

Romance fraud losses increased by 23% to £39.2 million.

But impersonation fraud losses fell by 12%. This type of fraud happens when criminals pose as a legitimate organisation such as a bank or the police.

Two-thirds (66%) of APP cases originated online, accounting for around a third (32%) of losses.

Scams also started via other methods such as calls or texts or emails.

In 2025, banks reimbursed £354.3 million to victims of APP fraud, equivalent to 61% of losses.

In October 2024, mandatory APP fraud reimbursement rules came into force.

The rules mean banks must reimburse APP fraud victims, unless the customer has been grossly negligent.

The protections apply when a transfer is made to and from a UK bank account and a reimbursement limit of £85,000 has been applied under the rules, although banks can choose to go further than this and repay higher amounts.

UK Finance pointed to figures from the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), indicating that 88% of “in scope” APP fraud was reimbursed to victims in the first year of their new rules being in operation.

The data from UK Finance covers a wider range of payments and account types than the PSR rules.

UK Finance’s figures also showed that, in total, criminals stole £1.28 billion through payment fraud in 2025, an increase of 4%.

Some 4,062,198 cases where a loss had happened were recorded last year – around one million more than the 2,967,363 cases recorded in 2023.

Unauthorised fraud losses fell by 5% to reach £703.4 million in 2025.

Last year, banks prevented £1.68 billion in unauthorised payment fraud, equivalent to around 70p in every £1 of attempted attacks.

Ms Ray said: “Fraud operates on an industrial scale, harming people, businesses and the UK economy, typically funding serious and organised crime in the UK and globally.

“The financial sector invests huge amounts in protecting customers, but we cannot be the only line of defence.

“Almost £1.3 billion was stolen again last year and it is clear we are not tackling the underlying problem effectively enough.

“Given most APP fraud still starts via online tech platforms or via telecoms, we urgently need stronger, enforceable responsibilities to be placed on these sectors.”

Jonathan Frost, global advisory director at BioCatch, said: “Banks are winning the fight against traditional fraud, but criminals have adapted, shifting from hacking systems to manipulating people, and authorised losses are surging as a result.

“Financial institutions must detect social engineering in real-time, intervening before funds leave an account, and disrupt the mule accounts that fraudsters rely on.”

Kamlesh Harry, principal strategic adviser for Nasdaq Verafin, said: “These figures are a measure not just of criminal ambition but of the technological advantage fraudsters currently enjoy.

“Criminals are exploiting advances like AI to industrialise operations, tailor cross-border scams, and target British victims through global platforms and social networks to drive a surge in authorised fraud.”

Jim Winters, head of financial crime at Nationwide Building Society, said: “At Nationwide, we’re continuing to see investment and authorised push payment scams have significant impact on customers, with investment fraud, often linked to cryptocurrency, consistently among the most common.

“These scams frequently begin on social media, sometimes using fake celebrity endorsements, and remain effective regardless of how crypto markets are actually performing, promising returns that are not possible, showing how powerful and convincing fraudsters are at storytelling.

“This summer we could also see a spike in ticket scams.”

Richard Daniels, director of fraud prevention, TSB, said: “These figures show that households are being bombarded by scam content from social media platforms and telephone companies every day.”

He said people should suspect contact they receive and the offer of online investments “as it could well be fraud”.

Paul Davis, head of economic crime at Barclays UK, said: “As criminals increasingly take advantage of artificial intelligence, Barclays research shows 78% of UK adults believe AI advances have made scams more convincing, and only one in three feel confident in their ability to identify an AI-generated scam, ramping up concerns around online dating, shopping and communicating.

“The impact goes beyond financial loss; it can cause huge emotional harm, leaving victims burdened by guilt and shame, which is why we must tackle the problem at its source to protect consumers.”

Many banks have signed up to the 159 anti-fraud initiative, which gives people a simple number to call if they receive contact they are unsure about.