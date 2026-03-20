What was he running from? CCTV footage shows final moments of Towie star Jordan Wright before he was found dead in Thailand ditch. Picture: X / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

CCTV has surfaced showing TOWIE star Jordan Wright's frantic final moments before he was found drowned in a drainage canal in Thailand.

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Police said a Burmese worker discovered the body of a British man in stagnant water close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket on Saturday afternoon, at around 12.30pm. The 33-year-old was found face down in a ditch and is believed to have been there for some time, but officials have said he showed no signs of physical assault. An investigation has now been launched by Thai police, with newly unearthed CCTV showing the star running around in the street in an erratic manner shortly before his death. Officers are said to be currently investigating whether he was running from another person, with the star captured heading in the direction of the hotel where he was staying. His phone was found nearby and he had a hotel key card for Hotel COCO Phuket Bangtao in his pocket. Read more: Ex-Dreamboys stripper charged with murdering girlfriend with shotgun at home in south of France Read more: Iran executes 19-year-old international wrestling star as fears grow for athletes in wake of anti-government protests

🎥WATCH: CCTV Captures The Final Moments Of Former TOWIE Star Jordan Wright



Jordan was found DEAD in a drainage canal on the island of Phuket. https://t.co/xrLOLoiOZL pic.twitter.com/UDisOyyAqE — James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) March 20, 2026

In the new CCTV footage, Jordan can be seen fleeing down the street before grabbing onto the tail end of a white Toyota pickup truck, steadying himself before he is seen rounding the corner and disappearing out of shot. Detectives said there were no signs of forced entry or disturbance at his hotel room. Mr Wright, from Basildon in Essex, previously dated Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and Ex On The Beach. He was axed from TOWIE following claims that he was taking paid sick leave from the London Fire Brigade to film the show. He quit reality TV to return to his role as a firefighter.

Former TOWIE star Jordan Wright has been found dead in Thailand. Picture: Instagram

Former TOWIE star Jordan Wright has been found dead in Thailand. Picture: Instagram