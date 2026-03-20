What was he running from? CCTV footage shows final moments of Towie star Jordan Wright before being found dead in Thailand ditch
CCTV has surfaced showing TOWIE star Jordan Wright's frantic final moments before he was found drowned in a drainage canal in Thailand.
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Police said a Burmese worker discovered the body of a British man in stagnant water close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket on Saturday afternoon, at around 12.30pm.
The 33-year-old was found face down in a ditch and is believed to have been there for some time, but officials have said he showed no signs of physical assault.
An investigation has now been launched by Thai police, with newly unearthed CCTV showing the star running around in the street in an erratic manner shortly before his death.
Officers are said to be currently investigating whether he was running from another person, with the star captured heading in the direction of the hotel where he was staying.
His phone was found nearby and he had a hotel key card for Hotel COCO Phuket Bangtao in his pocket.
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🎥WATCH: CCTV Captures The Final Moments Of Former TOWIE Star Jordan Wright— James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) March 20, 2026
Jordan was found DEAD in a drainage canal on the island of Phuket. https://t.co/xrLOLoiOZL pic.twitter.com/UDisOyyAqE
In the new CCTV footage, Jordan can be seen fleeing down the street before grabbing onto the tail end of a white Toyota pickup truck, steadying himself before he is seen rounding the corner and disappearing out of shot.
Detectives said there were no signs of forced entry or disturbance at his hotel room.
Mr Wright, from Basildon in Essex, previously dated Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and Ex On The Beach.
He was axed from TOWIE following claims that he was taking paid sick leave from the London Fire Brigade to film the show.
He quit reality TV to return to his role as a firefighter.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Suthirak Chuthong of the Choeng Thale Police Station said: "The guest was identified as Mr Jordan Wright, a British national, whom the hotel had been unable to contact.
"A search of the room revealed no signs of forced entry or other irregularities.
"Hotel records showed that he had checked in alone and was due to check out on March 13, but staff reported that he never checked out.
"CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area.
"His movements eventually led to the location where his body was later discovered.
"We are still waiting for the autopsy results from Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine whether drugs were present in his system."
He went on to say: "The case remains under investigation while we wait for the official autopsy results.
"CCTV footage related to the incident is part of the case file and cannot be released at this stage.
"We cannot confirm the exact cause of death until the autopsy results are released. If relatives or friends have concerns about the cause of death, they can contact the police station."
Tributes have started pouring in for the former reality TV star.
A spokesperson for The Only Way is Essex (Towie) said in a statement: “Everyone at Towie sends their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Jordan Wright at this very sad time.”
Tributes have been paid in the comment section of Wright’s last Instagram post, including from fellow Towie star Chloe Brockett, who wrote: “Rest in peace Jordan.”
Liam “Gatsby” Blackwell, who also appeared on the reality programme, added: “Miss you already, brother.
“Glad I got to see you in Thailand a couple of months ago. Big love to all your Family.”
A spokesperson from the UK Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities."