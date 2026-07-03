Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to trace after two women were raped in South London.

Links were then made between the man seen in the footage to a similar offence involving another vulnerable woman near the Thames Path in Thamesmead in May 2020.

Two women were targeted in separate attacks four years apart. The most recent attack took place on Wednesday 19 June 2024 where the suspect was captured on CCTV leading a woman to a derelict area in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood.

A £10,000 reward is now being offered by Crimestoppers for information they receive anonymously that leads to the conviction of the man responsible.

In a further attempt to trace the attacker, cutting edge DNA sampling has now been rolled out across the country by specialist officers.

The National Crime Agency has scoured DNA databases and been able to successfully identify members of the public who may be biologically related to the suspect.

Police are now recirculating footage and an image of the man they hope to speak to regarding the incidents.

In the CCTV, the suspect can be seen walking down the street wearing a white vest, dark joggers, white trainers with his hair covered with a durag.

No further information has been issued by police at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Hendrick, who is leading the investigation said: “This man has targeted two very vulnerable women, raping them in daylight hours in residential areas.

“Investigations of this nature are extremely rare and our priority since the launch of the first investigation has been to support the victims and identify the man responsible.

“In addition to the DNA enquiries, we previously issued an image of a man who we would like to speak with in connection with these investigations. We are recirculating these images in the hope that someone may recognise him and assist with our enquiries.

Alexa Loukas, Regional Manager for Greater London at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “This is a deeply concerning case, and someone may hold information that could make a vital difference.

"Contacting Crimestoppers is completely anonymous: no names, no statement and no court appearance. We don’t want to know who you are, just what you know. If you recognise the man or know anything about these incidents, please tell our charity. It could help bring justice for the victims and prevent further harm against other women and girls.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and give reference CAD 3842/30JUN2026 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers.uk.org.