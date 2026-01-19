Mandatory CCTV in nurseries considered by Government after case of paedophile nursery worker
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson argued that this could lead to other forms of child abuse if footage was misused
The Government is considering mandating CCTV in early years settings, an education minister told MPs, following the case of paedophile nursery worker Vincent Chan.
Chan, 45, had passed vetting and worked for nearly seven years at Bright Horizons nursery in West Hampstead before he admitted to sexually abusing young children in his care.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announced a local child safeguarding practice review in December to "learn every lesson we can to make sure that crimes like this are guarded against at every step and every stage".
Pressed at the time to mandate CCTV in nurseries, Ms Phillipson said this could lead to other forms of child abuse if footage was misused.
She appointed an expert advisory group to develop guidance for the sector on the safe and effective use of CCTV.
Education minister Olivia Bailey appeared to go further on Monday as she told the Commons the Government is "considering the mandatory use of CCTV in early years settings" as part of the review.
This came in response to Labour former minister and MP for Hampstead and Highgate, Tulip Siddiq, who said: "The Secretary of State will know about the horrific sexual abuse case in one of my local nurseries.
"So could I ask the Secretary of State, would she introduce mandatory CCTV in nurseries so that we can use it as a safeguarding tool?"
Speaking at education questions, Ms Bailey replied: "I thank (Ms Siddiq) for her advocacy for her constituents in what has been an absolutely appalling case, and my thoughts remain with all of the children and families who have been affected.
"The safety of our children comes first, so we are considering the mandatory use of CCTV in early years settings through our review, which we are getting under way rapidly."
In December, Chan pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault of a child by penetration and four counts of sexual assault of a child by touching.
He also admitted 11 counts of taking indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child, and six counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child.
He is expected to be sentenced on January 23 at Wood Green Crown Court.
A spokesperson for the nursery previously said: "We are shocked and appalled by this individual's horrific crimes.
"Our thoughts are first and foremost with the children and families affected, and we are committed to offering support to them during this incredibly difficult time."
They said the company has extensive safeguarding practices in place, including rigorous vetting and DBS criminal records checks. The company has also commissioned a review of its safeguarding procedures.