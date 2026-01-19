Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson argued that this could lead to other forms of child abuse if footage was misused

Ms Phillipson appointed an expert advisory group to develop guidance for the sector on the safe and effective use of CCTV. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Government is considering mandating CCTV in early years settings, an education minister told MPs, following the case of paedophile nursery worker Vincent Chan.

Chan, 45, had passed vetting and worked for nearly seven years at Bright Horizons nursery in West Hampstead before he admitted to sexually abusing young children in his care. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announced a local child safeguarding practice review in December to "learn every lesson we can to make sure that crimes like this are guarded against at every step and every stage". Pressed at the time to mandate CCTV in nurseries, Ms Phillipson said this could lead to other forms of child abuse if footage was misused. She appointed an expert advisory group to develop guidance for the sector on the safe and effective use of CCTV. Read More: Nursery worker admits string of sex assaults against children as police say there could be hundreds more victims

Nursery children on an outing with teachers. Picture: Alamy

Education minister Olivia Bailey appeared to go further on Monday as she told the Commons the Government is "considering the mandatory use of CCTV in early years settings" as part of the review. This came in response to Labour former minister and MP for Hampstead and Highgate, Tulip Siddiq, who said: "The Secretary of State will know about the horrific sexual abuse case in one of my local nurseries. "So could I ask the Secretary of State, would she introduce mandatory CCTV in nurseries so that we can use it as a safeguarding tool?" Speaking at education questions, Ms Bailey replied: "I thank (Ms Siddiq) for her advocacy for her constituents in what has been an absolutely appalling case, and my thoughts remain with all of the children and families who have been affected. "The safety of our children comes first, so we are considering the mandatory use of CCTV in early years settings through our review, which we are getting under way rapidly."

Chan worked for nearly seven years at Bright Horizons nursery in West Hampstead. Picture: Alamy