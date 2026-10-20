A CCTV image of the suspect linked to a fatal shooting in Enfield has been released by the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday

The CCTV image does not specify if the individual is male or female, or wearing a disguise. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Georgia Bell

A CCTV image of the suspect linked to a fatal shooting in Enfield has been released by the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday.

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Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a pub on Hertford Road, Enfield, at around 9:30 on Monday, 19 October, at around 21:30hrs. Police attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. A 35-year-old man was treated by paramedics for gunshot wounds at the scene. Despite the best efforts of first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Enquiries into the suspect have been ongoing, and the force has now said it has identified a person it would like to speak to. Read more: Three arrested after woman, 26, stabbed to death in street in Manchester Read more: Huntingdon train attack suspect admits stabbings - but denies 14 counts of attempted murder

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a pub on Hertford Road, Enfield, at around 9:30 on Monday, 19 October. Picture: Google Maps

The force added that the CCTV image does not specify if the individual is male or female, or wearing a disguise. However, anyone who recognises the person in the image has been urged to come forward. No arrests have been made, and enquiries remain ongoing. A crime scene has been put in place and remains there while officers continue to investigate. Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time as they begin to come to terms with this senseless act. “We are releasing CCTV images of a person we would like to identify and speak to in connection with the investigation as our enquiries progress swiftly. “We are also particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist our enquiries. Even information that may seem insignificant could prove crucial. No piece of information is too small, and I would urge anyone who believes they can help to contact police.”