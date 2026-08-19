A total of 30 people were injured, including 20 who required hospital treatment, when the Southern train from London Victoria to Eastbourne derailed last week.

A British Transport Police crime scene manager and rail investigators at the scene where a train with around 150 people on board derailed near Lewes railway station in East Sussex. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A rail track defect existed in the area where a train derailed in East Sussex last week, injuring 30 people, investigators say.

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CCTV images from services on the line show the fault, which was described as a “track geometry irregularity”, an interim report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said. About 150 people were onboard the eight-carriage Southern train from London Victoria to Eastbourne. Three carriages ended up on their side, trapping passengers. A total of 30 people were injured, including 20 who required hospital treatment, the RAIB said. British Transport Police previously said two people sustained serious injuries which were not deemed to be life-threatening. The report also found the train was travelling at 65mph at the time of the accident, which is within the 70mph speed limit for the area. Data shows that the driver applied the brakes at the point where the train derailed, with the train beginning to decelerate at this point. Read more: Second passenger train derails in Essex day after two injured in Lewes derailment Read more: Sussex train derailed after 'tracks buckled in heat,' says expert - as regular passengers complained of 'extreme' bumps on 'dodgy stretch'

Two people were taken to major trauma centres with "severe" injuries after three carriages derailed on their side, trapping passengers on board the Southern train. Picture: Alamy

The RAIB said its investigation will consider the weather conditions on August 13, which were hot and sunny, as well as the status of the track, embankment, condition of the train and the effectiveness of any measures taken to address potential issues caused by hot weather. It said the accident took place "during a sustained period of hot and dry weather", when it was "hot and sunny, with little wind" and around 27C (ambient air temperature). The RAIB report also went into detail about how the ongoing investigation will be carried out, including analysing the data on the derailed train's "black box".

A rail track defect existed in the area where a train derailed in East Sussex last week. Picture: PA