Strikes by shipyard workers will risk more delays to Clyde-built warships, unions have warned.

GMB Scotland said support staff supplying tools, materials and equipment for BAE Systems shipyards on the upper Clyde will strike on Monday after rejecting a three-year pay offer.

The union said that planned strikes by shipyard workers employed by GXO Logistics will risk disrupting the already-delayed construction of HMS Glasgow, the first of eight Type 26 anti-submarine frigates for the Royal Navy.

The workers claimed the offer does not match the deal secured by BAE staff or close the salary gap between them.

Rory Steel, GMB Scotland organiser, said: “The work of these shipyards is built on the experience, expertise and commitment of our members.

“Logistics workers are fundamental to the successful operation of these yards and GXO management must understand their determination to ensure their role is properly recognised and fairly rewarded.”

Workers will strike at shipyards in Govan and Scotstoun on Monday and Tuesday, at BAE Systems supply hubs at Linwood, Renfrewshire, on Thursday and Eurocentral, Lanarkshire, on Friday.

GMB members rejected a three-year pay plan that would increase wages by 3.5% in the first year and 3% in each of the following two years.

The results of an official ballot revealed 97% of the workers backed industrial action with a turnout of 84%.

The under-construction City Class Type 26 frigate HMS Glasgow is seen in the dock at BAE Systems (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Mr Steel said the strikes were not “only about pay” but “fairness and respect.”

He said: “Our members can’t accept being underpaid for the work they do. Management must ensure the long-standing pay gaps between GXO colleagues and BAE workers is first calculated and then closed.

“How can colleagues, working beside each other in similar roles of similar value, be paid differently?

“BAE Systems brought GXO in to cut costs but our members are not prepared to accept wages below their worth.

“This not only about pay but fairness and respect and needs to be addressed with urgency.”

A BAE Systems spokesperson said: “This is a matter for GXO Logistics and its workforce.

“We have made temporary arrangements to minimise any impact to our activities from the strike action.”