Evri has revealed it delivered nearly 50 million more parcels over the first half of this year as second-hand shopping and online marketplaces continue to boom.

The company, which was at the bottom of Ofcom’s latest customer satisfaction survey, said it was “delivering more parcels than ever”.

Some 425 million parcels were delivered over the six months to August 30 – 47 million more than the same period last year.

It also highlighted a surge in the number of parcels delivered for smaller businesses, which rose by 56% year-on-year.

Revenues for the group grew by 12% to £973 million for the half-year.

Evri said the rise in sales was partly being driven by the strength of online marketplaces and pre-loved websites, meaning more consumers were finding ways to make money from their own wardrobes.

It has cashed on the popularity of second-hand platforms with sellers using the delivery firm to ship their parcels.

Evri extended its partnership with Vinted for another four years in July.

The company also revealed a 22% jump in adjusted earnings before interest, tax and other costs, to £209 million, for the half-year.

The latest financial results come after an Ofcom survey found Evri had the least satisfied customers when it comes to contacting parcel firms for help.

Evri managed a customer satisfaction score of 31% – compared with Amazon and FedEx which, at the top of the rankings, both got a 57% score.

Evri also had the highest level of dissatisfaction with contact processes, scoring 41%.

Martijn De Lange, Evri’s chief executive, said the firm was being recognised for efforts into “transforming our customer experience”.

“We’re delivering more parcels than ever, expanding our client base, and improving profitability – all while continuing to invest in the future of delivery,” he said.

He added: “Receiving independent recognition from Citizens Advice and YouGov for how we are transforming our customer experience is significant and a testament to our hard work.”