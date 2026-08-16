Andy Burnham’s decision on whether to approve the controversial Jackdaw and Rosebank oil and gas fields could be the difference between “life and death” for the North Sea industry, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

A public consultation on Rosebank – the largest untapped oil field in the North Sea, 80 miles north west of Shetland – closes on Monday.

A similar exercise for the planned Jackdaw gas field, about 150 miles east of Aberdeen, finished on August 10.

Conservative energy minister and shadow Scottish secretary Andrew Bowie (Euan Cherry/PA)

Production at both fields had been approved by the previous Conservative government, but those decisions were quashed after a legal challenge by Greenpeace, leaving Labour ministers to decide whether drilling should go ahead.

Conservative energy minister and shadow Scottish secretary Andrew Bowie said: “Labour’s decision on both Jackdaw and Rosebank could be the difference between life and death for an industry that has supported the UK for generations.

“The absurd North Sea energy policy of both Westminster and Holyrood governments risks bringing a premature end to our oil and gas sector as we know it.

“I am absolutely positive that the results of both consultations will send a clear message to Andy Burnham to stop the small talk and get Britain drilling again.”

Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has said Rosebank and Jackdaw would support a peak of more than 3,500 jobs during construction, and 880 jobs externally throughout during their lifespans.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Bowie said: “These oil and gas fields, which the Conservatives have supported from the very beginning, will help shape the lives of thousands of North Sea workers for years to come.

“BP’s decision to end its North Sea operations must be the catalyst for Labour to get Jackdaw and Rosebank up and running as a matter of urgency.

“Anything other than approving these fields will threaten our energy security, cost thousands of jobs, and move our world-leading oil and gas industry one step closer to extinction.”

In a letter seen by the Press Association, Stop Climate Chaos Scotland (SCCS) – a campaign group made up of more than 70 organisations with around a million supporters – said the new Prime Minister must block the proposed new developments.

It warned Mr Burnham and Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh that the “consequences of climate change are already being felt, through more extreme heat, drought, wildfires and growing risks to food insecurity”.

Campaigners outside the Department For Energy Security And Net Zero in Westminster (Yui Mok/PA)

The letter claimed that approving new fields such as Rosebank and Jackdaw is “not compatible with climate goals”.

The OEUK has said it recognises the threat of climate change, but the UK needs “realism” in its energy policy.

David Whitehouse, who leads OEUK, said: “Unprecedented heatwaves are reminding us that climate change is not a future threat but a present reality. The UK needs both urgency and realism in its energy policy. That means accelerating renewable energy and also being honest about today’s energy system.

“The reality is that oil and gas still provide around 75% of the UK’s energy, keeping our cars moving, planes flying, homes warm and industries running.

“If we do not produce this oil and gas here with lower emissions under one of the most tightly regulated regimes in the world, we do not end demand. It just means more imported oil and gas – often with a higher carbon footprint, while more jobs, taxes and industrial value are shifted overseas. The Government must be honest about this.”

A DESNZ spokesperson said: “The North Sea remains a vital national asset, supporting jobs, growth and the UK’s energy security.

“We are clear that oil and gas will continue to play an important role in our energy system for decades to come, alongside transitioning to clean power to protect jobs and tackle the climate crisis.”