Hotel tycoon Surinder Arora’s Heathrow expansion plan is being partnered by Singapore’s Changi airport.

The billionaire’s Arora Group said it is working with Changi to “ensure the best passenger experience in the world”.

Consultancy Skytrax ranks Changi as the world’s best airport, with features such as a swimming pool, cinema and butterfly garden.

Arora Group and Heathrow’s owners both recently submitted plans to the Department for Transport for a third runway at the west London airport.

The former wants to build a 2,800-metre runway, while the latter is seeking permission for a full-length 3,500-metre runway.

Arora Group says the “primary benefit” of its plan, named Heathrow West, is that it would avoid the costly and disruptive need to divert the M25 motorway.

A shorter runway could have limits on its use, although Arora Group insists it would be able to accommodate aircraft of all sizes.

Mr Arora, who is one of the largest landowners at Heathrow, said: “We are proud to deliver a highly credible proposal for a shorter runway and more efficient expansion at Heathrow.

“This reduces the costs, the delivery timescales and significant construction risks building across the M25 alike.

“We welcome all debate on which scheme demonstrates better value for the airlines, passengers and the British economy as a whole and continue to engage with the Government on the merits of our plan.”

The ‘rain vortex’ inside Singapore Changi airport (Alamy/PA)

Arora Group stated the new runway could be fully operational by 2035, while a new terminal would open in two phases, in 2036 and 2040.

The plan, developed with infrastructure company Bechtel, has a cost estimate of under £25 billion, not including the redevelopment of the airport’s existing central area.

Heathrow has said its runway and airfield plan would be privately funded at a cost of £21 billion.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is reviewing the plans so that a review of the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS) can begin later this year.

The ANPS will provide the basis for decision-making on any development consent order application.