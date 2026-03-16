Tilray Brands has agreed to buy some of BrewDog’s US assets, including its Ohio-based brewery and hotel and Las Vegas site, following a UK rescue deal.

The New York-based firm, which produces medicinal cannabis as well as craft beer in the US, said it had agreed to acquire certain key assets across North America.

This incorporates its brewery, pub and hotel in Columbus, Ohio, bars in New Albany and Cleveland in Ohio, and flagship pub in Las Vegas in Nevada, a franchised site in Denver, Colorado, and a licensed bar in Columbus International Airport.

It did not disclose the price of the deal.

People at a BrewDog venue in Columbus, Ohio (SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News)

Tilray, which bought a number of BrewDog’s assets and bars in the UK earlier this month, said the acquisition will help it to expand into the US craft beer industry.

Irwin D Simon, Tilray’s chief executive, said: “The acquisition of BrewDog’s key US assets strengthens our US beverage platform and advances our regional craft beer strategy across North America.

“BrewDog has built a strong following in Ohio and established a highly visible presence in Las Vegas, including a flagship brewpub located on a premier stretch of the Las Vegas Strip.

“These assets fit squarely within our brewpub model, creating destination-led venues that deepen consumer engagement while providing new opportunities to introduce and sell our broader portfolio of Tilray beverage brands.”

Tilray had already agreed to buy the global brand and related intellectual property, its UK brewing operation and 11 of its pub venues across the UK and Ireland, preserving 733 jobs.

It also bought BrewDog’s Australian business including a Brisbane-based brewery and a number of owned and franchised bars.

But the deal, which rescued the company out of administration, resulted in the closure of 36 bars in the UK, with around 480 workers losing their jobs.

The move also meant that any equity holders will be left empty-handed and not receive any returns from the deal.