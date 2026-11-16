Google has updated its Gemini AI app to be able to mirror regional accents including Geordie, Scouse, Brummie, Scottish and Welsh.

The tech company rolled out 66 new “regional voices” for the Gemini app for Android and iOS on Monday.

It said the voices have been tuned with native speakers for the “local rhythms” and “authentic” pacing of each regional dialect.

New voices in the launch include tailored options in US English, UK English, Indian English, Hindi, Portuguese, Korean and Indonesian.

Neel Joshi, director of product management for Gemini Live, said the company received an “overwhelming” response from the public when the new tech was previewed earlier this year.

He said: “We’ve tuned each option for subtle, natural rhythms and everyday clarity so talking with Gemini feels more personal and relatable wherever you are.”

Google said prompts about local food, culture and sport will “naturally bring out the warmth and rhythm” of each voice.

It added that the voices are not “exaggerated stereotypes”, are unlikely to use slang and that Gemini is not programmed to self-identify which accent it is speaking in.

However, a study last year raised concerns that AI voice technology mimicking regional voices could be exploited by fraudsters in phishing scams.

Researchers at Abertay University warned last year that scammers could use tailored AI dialects to “appear more human and deceive people”, because many people with regional accents would not be expecting the technology to sound like them.

Dr Neil Kirk, a psychologist and lecturer who led the study, said: “As AI voices become more advanced, it’s getting harder and harder for most people to tell them apart from real human speech.

“This is a serious concern because AI-augmented voices could be used in scams like phishing or fraud, especially when they convincingly imitate regional accents and dialects.”

Google also on Monday launched its AI companion to Google Maps – “Ask Maps” – in the UK.

Ask Maps can be used to give “timely insights” about traffic and road incidents, and provide structured itineraries and comprehensive maps that “updates with every conversation”, according to the tech giant.

Google said the selected voice will carry across the entire Gemini Live app, and can be picked by tapping the three-dot menu in Gemini Live or opening Gemini’s voice in app settings.