A Japanese technology firm is to create up to 200 jobs as part of a £23.1 million investment to develop an AI centre in Londonderry.

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said the investment by NTT DATA is a “huge vote of confidence in the local economy”.

NTT DATA is the global digital business and technology services arm of NTT Group, one of Japan’s largest global technology groups.

Operating in more than 70 countries, it provides digital transformation, technology, and business services to clients.

The minister said the new roles will respond to growing international demand for AI expertise, across financial services, insurance, and the public sector.

Ms Archibald said: “The creation of new jobs, with an average salary of £58,000, will offer exciting career opportunities across AI, data, governance and engineering.

“It is a strong endorsement of our growing reputation as a leading European location for AI and digital innovation, and further recognition of the talent and potential we have in the north west.

“Investments like this are central to my ambition to deliver greater regional balance, ensuring the benefits of economic growth and high-quality employment are felt across the north.”

Charlie Doubek, head of global AI delivery, cloud and security at NTT DATA, said: “As demand for these capabilities continues to grow, we are strengthening our ability to deliver complex, large-scale programmes across international markets.

“Our decision to expand in Derry/Londonderry reflects our established presence in Northern Ireland.”

Invest NI has offered the company £2.1 million towards job creation and skills development.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood welcomed the jobs boost (Liam McBurney/PA)

Kieran Donoghue, Invest NI’s chief executive, said: “We engaged with the company as part of its acquisition of Alchemy and worked with its senior leadership to build the case for establishing its own presence in Northern Ireland.”This is one of our most significant investments in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area in recent years, and I want to thank and congratulate the NTT and Invest NI teams who worked so effectively together to make this project possible.

“This investment is the product of several visits and engagements with senior NTT executives from Europe, the US, Japan, and UK, and illustrates Northern Ireland’s capabilities in AI and digital transformation.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said it was a welcome boost for Derry.

He added: “Delivering more well-paid jobs and securing investment for Derry has been a priority throughout my time in politics.

“This investment in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies gives our city an opportunity to build on its existing strengths in IT services and play a leading role in an industry that will help shape our future economy.

“I also welcome the support provided by Invest NI.

“Derry needs to attract more investment of this kind and secure its fair share.

“We cannot continue to see our city overlooked when it comes to opportunities that can transform our local economy.”