Any ceasefire deal brokered with Putin must allow Ukraine to "uphold territorial integrity," Ursula Von der Leyen insisted ahead of Monday's Washington summit with Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the European Commission President for a joint news conference in Brussels on Sunday, presenting a united front ahead of the White House meeting.

Speaking ahead of their flight to the United States, Zelenskyy insisted that Europe must remain "united" to ensure peace in the face of Russian aggression.

Pushing for a trilateral meeting between Putin, Zelenskyy and Trump, Ms von der Leyen insisted Ukraine must be able to "uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity" as part of any ceasefire deal.

"And if Russia refuses, then new sanctions must follow," Zelenskyy said, as Von der Leyen outlined potential sanctions.

It was a sentiment echoed by Zelenskyy, who said that Russia has given "no sign" that such a meeting will happen.

