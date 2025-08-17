Ceasefire deal must allow Ukraine to 'uphold territorial integrity,' insists Von der Leyen ahead of Washington summit
Any ceasefire deal brokered with Putin must allow Ukraine to "uphold territorial integrity," Ursula Von der Leyen insisted ahead of Monday's Washington summit with Donald Trump.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the European Commission President for a joint news conference in Brussels on Sunday, presenting a united front ahead of the White House meeting.
Speaking ahead of their flight to the United States, Zelenskyy insisted that Europe must remain "united" to ensure peace in the face of Russian aggression.
Pushing for a trilateral meeting between Putin, Zelenskyy and Trump, Ms von der Leyen insisted Ukraine must be able to "uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity" as part of any ceasefire deal.
"And if Russia refuses, then new sanctions must follow," Zelenskyy said, as Von der Leyen outlined potential sanctions.
It was a sentiment echoed by Zelenskyy, who said that Russia has given "no sign" that such a meeting will happen.
Hours earlier, Sir Keir Starmer, Nato General Secretary Mark Rutte and Ms von der Leyen announced they are to join other European leaders for crunch talks between Zelenskyy and Trump in Washington.
"First, we must have strong security guarantees to protect both Ukraine and Europe's vital security interests," Ms Von der Leyen said.
It follows claims that Putin made territorial demands during his meeting with Donald Trump on Friday, with suggestions of concessions quickly dismissed by leaders around the world.
"These are decisions to be made by Ukraine and Ukraine alone," Ms Von der Leyen said.
"And these decisions cannot be taken without Ukraine at the table."
She added that Europe's position is that "international borders cannot be changed by force".
The leaders views were echoed by those of Zelenskyy, who said he "understand Russia's strategic direction" and that it was "anti-Europe".
The Ukrainian leader insisted that Europe is "as united now" as it was when Russia invaded Ukraine.