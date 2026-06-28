Iran attacked Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday in response to US strikes the day before, escalating tensions and putting fragile diplomatic efforts under strain.

The attacks came as the two sides remained locked in dispute over the future of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route that carries a huge share of the world’s oil and gas.

In recent days, Iran and the US have exchanged a series of strikes.

Tehran has insisted that it must retain control over the narrow waterway, while a US-backed maritime body has moved to expand a route near Oman for ships travelling in and out of the area.

That decision has angered Iran, which has warned that any arrangement outside its oversight would only increase tension and delay the reopening of the strait.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said attempts to set up separate arrangements would cause further complications and raise the risk of more conflict.

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