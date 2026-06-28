Ceasefire under threat as Iran retaliates to US strikes
Iran attacked Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday in response to US strikes the day before as the two sides argue about the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran attacked Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday in response to US strikes the day before, escalating tensions and putting fragile diplomatic efforts under strain.
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The attacks came as the two sides remained locked in dispute over the future of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route that carries a huge share of the world’s oil and gas.
In recent days, Iran and the US have exchanged a series of strikes.
Tehran has insisted that it must retain control over the narrow waterway, while a US-backed maritime body has moved to expand a route near Oman for ships travelling in and out of the area.
That decision has angered Iran, which has warned that any arrangement outside its oversight would only increase tension and delay the reopening of the strait.
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said attempts to set up separate arrangements would cause further complications and raise the risk of more conflict.
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The US and Iran have been discussing an interim deal that would cover shipping, sanctions and Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
But the latest exchanges of fire have made that process look increasingly vulnerable.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it carried out the attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, while Kuwait said its air defences intercepted drones and missiles.
Bahrain said a residential building near its international airport was damaged, though no one was killed.
The US military said it had carried out further strikes on Iranian military sites after attacks at sea.Donald Trump warned Iran that if the attacks continue, Washington may be forced to “militarily complete the job.”