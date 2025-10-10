Celebrations for 'huge day' in Gaza as ceasefire enacted
Palestinians have poured into the streets of Gaza in celebration as Israel’s ceasefire comes into effect.
Listen to this article
Cheers and applause echoed through the territory as Israel confirmed that its troops would withdraw after two deadly years of fighting.
Some Gazans described it as a “day of joy”, but others expressed anxiety amid fears the peace wouldn’t last.
Abdul Majeed Abd Rabbo in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, said: “Thank God for the ceasefire, the end of bloodshed and killing.
"I am not the only one happy, all of the Gaza Strip is happy, all the Arab people, all of the world is happy with the ceasefire and the end of bloodshed. Thank you and all the love to those who stood with us."
Speaking to LBC News from Gaza, Unicef spokesperson James Elder said: “You can see it now. You see that joy, the different level of relief on the face of so many children as we go past or I get out and they're all again, of course, they're not in school, they're seeking to collect water.
“The reality still is that the damage has been done. We have long way to go. But, you know, you see, you see smiles, you see kids with peace symbols.
“You also see a lot of hunger because this is where we are after two years. But there's an immense amount of relief. It's cautious, of course. People have been here before, they've seen hopes quite literally blown up. But at the moment, this is something everyone was desperate for.”
Most of Gaza’s two million-strong population have been displaced by Israeli bombing, while nearly 70,0000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7.
Ahmed Sheheiber, a displaced Palestinian, said: “It’s a huge day, huge joy.
Israel's military said that the ceasefire in Gaza came into effect at 12pm local time (10am UK time).
Eearlier this morning, Israeli strikes continued to rain down on Gaza, with multiple reports of attacks on areas of Khan Younis, Gaza City, as well as shelling in the areas of al-Sabra and Tal al-Hawa.
Hamas said it would release the 20 remaining hostages still alive as early as this weekend, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners within 72 hours of the deal being signed.