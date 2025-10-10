Palestinians celebrate following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Palestinians have poured into the streets of Gaza in celebration as Israel’s ceasefire comes into effect.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cheers and applause echoed through the territory as Israel confirmed that its troops would withdraw after two deadly years of fighting. Some Gazans described it as a “day of joy”, but others expressed anxiety amid fears the peace wouldn’t last.

Palestinians celebrate in Nusairat Camp. Picture: Shutterstock

A man distributes sweets at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Nuseirat. Picture: Getty

Abdul Majeed Abd Rabbo in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, said: “Thank God for the ceasefire, the end of bloodshed and killing. "I am not the only one happy, all of the Gaza Strip is happy, all the Arab people, all of the world is happy with the ceasefire and the end of bloodshed. Thank you and all the love to those who stood with us." Read more: LIVE: Gaza ceasefire comes into effect, Israeli military says - as all living hostages to be released within 72 hours Read more: Trump misses out on Nobel Peace Prize as Gaza ceasefire comes into effect

Israel and Hamas agreed on October 9 to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal after two years of war in Gaza. Picture: Getty

Speaking to LBC News from Gaza, Unicef spokesperson James Elder said: “You can see it now. You see that joy, the different level of relief on the face of so many children as we go past or I get out and they're all again, of course, they're not in school, they're seeking to collect water. “The reality still is that the damage has been done. We have long way to go. But, you know, you see, you see smiles, you see kids with peace symbols. “You also see a lot of hunger because this is where we are after two years. But there's an immense amount of relief. It's cautious, of course. People have been here before, they've seen hopes quite literally blown up. But at the moment, this is something everyone was desperate for.”

Palestinian children celebrate as the ceasefire is enacted. Picture: Getty

Al Jazeera reporter Nour Abu Rokba works, as Palestinian emergency personnel celebrate, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire,. Picture: REUTERS/Ebrahim Hajjaj