The celebrities, influencers and sports stars stranded in the Gulf following Iranian missile strikes. Picture: LBC / Instagram

By Poppy Jacobs

A number of celebrities and sports stars have been left stranded in the Gulf after the outbreak of war on Iran by US and Israel forces, as many ex-pats took to social media to thank fans and friends for the messages of concern.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sports stars England Lions cricket team & coaches England coach Jonny Bairstow has appealed for help after the England Lions squad found themselves stuck in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). On Saturday, the England Lions were forced to cancel their scheduled match, which was scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, citing security concerns. Taking to social media on Sunday, Bairstow asked for help in assisting the stricken Lions squad, saying: "If anyone has any intel in Dubai please reach out. Keep safe. He repeated the request in a separate message, tagging UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.



England coach Jonny Bairstow has appealed for help after the England Lions squad found themselves stuck in the UAE. Picture: Alamy

Graeme Souness The former Scotland footballer has described hearing explosions from the airport while trapped in the Middle East after the US and Israel attacked Iran. The former Rangers and Liverpool manager and player posted two videos on Instagram from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi as he attempted to return to the UK this weekend, describing the situation. He later left to check into a hotel after his flight was cancelled. Later, an "incident" at Abu Dhabi's Zayed airport left one dead and seven hurt, with all flights grounded until at least Monday.

The celebrities stranded include football manager and pundit Graeme Souness. Picture: Instagram

Richard Keys The sports commentator was forced off air at beIN Sports after the UK government urged British nationals in the Middle East to "take immediate shelter." The presenter, who has been based in Qatar for more than a decade, thanked people for their messages of concern, writing: "I don't have space to express my feelings about that idiot Trump. No show today. "You'll be in the capable hands of our colleagues in London. Thoughts and prayers for everyone in our region. Ramadan Kareem."

Celebrities & Influencers Vicky Pattison Ms Pattison was travelling to Australia, via Dubai, with her husband Ercan, but got stuck in the country after the outbreak of strikes from Iran. She wrote on Instagram that they were both okay and staying in a hotel, calling the situation "scary" and saying the pair were "doing [their] best to stay calm" and were "thinking of everyone who is feeling unsettled and unsafe right now.”

Vicky Pattison, pictured here at the 2025 BAFTAs, posted a message on social media revealing she and her husband got stuck in Dubai whilst travelling to Australia. Picture: Alamy

Arabella Chi The Love Island star said her brother, who was visiting, is now stuck in Dubai as all airports have closed due to the conflict. She thanked friends and fans for reaching out to check on her, saying it was "a scary time". "We are safe — that’s the main thing. I don’t know if you can hear it, but the bangs are still going off as I’m recording this. We’re staying at home, all together." She said the situation "really puts so much into perspective" and said they were "taking every precaution we can and just staying inside together".

Ms Zissman, a former Apprentice contestant, moved to Dubai in December last year. Picture: Instagram

Petra Ecclestone The F1 heiress took to social media about the strikes last night, saying: "It was one of the most scary, worst nights actually of my life. "I feel like us and the family have been through a lot recently for personal reasons. We came to Dubai to feel safe, and we finally felt like we were settling in, and now this has happened. "So it's really kind of been a shocking turn of events. But thank God we are safe." She said it was hard to explain what was happening to her four young children, who live with her in Dubai.

Petra Ecclestone said and her children were safe on social media. Picture: @petraecclestoneofficial on Instagram