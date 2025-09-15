All the celebrities who support Donald Trump
From Kanye West to Buzz Aldrin; full list of celebrities who have said they back the Republican president
Donald Trump is bound for the UK and is set to receive a Royal welcome for his historic second state visit this week.
The president is set to meet the Royals and also hold meetings with Sir Keir Starmer from Tuesday to Thursday this week. Preparations are now underway in Windsor and beyond for the arrival.
No American president has ever been invited back for a state visit, with Mr Trump having previously been bestowed the honour of meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.
However, Sir Keir passed on the historic invite in February with the POTUS and his wife, Melania, set to touch down tomorrow in a bid to strengthen ties.
Mr Trump’s first term was from 2017 to January 2021, and he resumed office at the beginning of this year.
Here are some of the celebrities who said they voted for him.
Musicians
- Kid Rock: The rock-rap turned country star has met Trump in the White House,
- Azealia Banks: The outspoken rapper recently cancelled two UK festival appearances because of her views,
- Kanye West: Now known as Ye, the rapper met Trump in the White House in 2019
Actors
- Jon Voight: The actor is a long-time fan of the president,
- James Woods: A veteran of the screen, Woods has defended the president on air,
- Roseanne Barr: The actress was a long-time Democrat but has been a born-again Republican for her support of Mr Trump in recent years,
- Rob Schneider: A former Democrat, the comic actor has supported the Republican party for a decade and endorsed Robert F Kennedy, later switching to Trump,
- Mel Gibson: The Australian-born actor has been a fully-fledged Trump supporter this decade and is now his special advisor to Hollywood,
- Dennis Quaid: The Day After Tomorrow star spoke at a Trump rally a California during the lead up to last year’s election,
- Kelsey Grammar: Like his Simpsons’ character Sideshow Bob, Grammar is a long-time Republican and fan of the Commander in Chief.
Other celebs
- Caitlyn Jenner: The athlete-turned-socialite has deeply conservative views but has changed her position on Trump - and is currently a supporter,
- Logan and Jake Paul: The YouTuber brothers and celebrity boxers have both said they have voted in favour of Trump,
- Buzz Aldrin: While Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear, has criticised Trump, the astronaut who gave the Toy Story character its name is a devout fan and has appeared at the White House.