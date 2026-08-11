Celebrities who are not 'white British' by definition used by Rupert Lowe

Sir Winston Churchill, Boris Johnson and Harry Kane would all not meet the definition of being 'white British'. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sir Winston Churchill was described by Rupert Lowe as the “greatest” but would fail the Restore leader’s criteria for what it means to be a “White Briton”.

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The far-right politician has been mocked after failing to say in a TV interview whether he thought that King Charles could be considered a “white Briton”. Mr Lowe was using a definition put forward by Reform supporter Matt Goodwin, which requires the person’s parents to both be born in the UK and for the person to be born in the UK themselves to be considered a white Briton. Restore used the metric to state that the UK would be majority non-white British by the year 2063. As Prince Phillip was born in Greece, it means that King Charles and his siblings would not be classed as white Britons, while Queen Victoria, who had a German mother, also would not. Here are some of the other famous names that would not meet Mr Lowe’s criteria. Celebrities who are not 'white British' by Restore definition

Sir Winston Churchill. Picture: Alamy

Sir Winston Churchill - American mother Britain’s wartime prime minister was born to American Jennie Jerome. Mr Lowe once called Sir Winston: “The greatest Briton to ever live.”

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Alamy

Boris Johnson - Born in the US Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was born in New York and was a US citizen until 2016. The former prime minister was born to his father, Stanley, in 1964 while he was studying at Columbia University, but the family moved back that same year.

Harry Kane playing for Bayern Munich. Picture: Alamy

Harry Kane - Irish father Kane is the captain of the English football team, but his father was born in Galway, Ireland. The striker grew up in Walthamstow and now has four children; his second son was born while he was living in Germany, playing for Bayern Munich.

George Orwell was born in India. Picture: Alamy

George Orwell - Born in India The writer, famed for Animal Farm and 1984, was born in India in 1903 as Eric Arthur Blair. The son of British parents, Orwell attended Eton College and lived in the UK for most of his life.

Emma Watson in Harry Potter in 2004. Picture: Alamy

Emma Watson - Born in France The actress was born in Paris in 1990 and lived until the age of five in France. She returned to the UK as a child and was cast in Harry Potter aged nine.

Bradley Wiggins was born in Belgium. Picture: Alamy

Bradley Wiggins - Born in Belgium The first British rider to win the Tour de France was born in Ghent, Belgium, in 1980, while his father Gary was born in Australia - meaning he failed the Restore test on two counts. Chris Froome, Tour winner in 2013, ‘15, ‘16 and ‘17, was born in Kenya and also fails.

Noel and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Alamy

Noel and Liam Gallagher - Irish parents Oasis were integral to the Britpop movement but would not be considered white Brits as the Gallaghers were born in Manchester to Irish parents. Liam and Noel were born of Peggy, who hails from Mayo in Ireland, and Thomas, who is from Meath.

Helen Mirren has a Russian father. Picture: Alamy