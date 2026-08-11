Sir Winston Churchill and Harry Kane also not 'White Brits' under definition used by Restore
Celebrities who are not 'white British' by definition used by Rupert Lowe
Sir Winston Churchill was described by Rupert Lowe as the “greatest” but would fail the Restore leader’s criteria for what it means to be a “White Briton”.
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The far-right politician has been mocked after failing to say in a TV interview whether he thought that King Charles could be considered a “white Briton”.
Mr Lowe was using a definition put forward by Reform supporter Matt Goodwin, which requires the person’s parents to both be born in the UK and for the person to be born in the UK themselves to be considered a white Briton.
Restore used the metric to state that the UK would be majority non-white British by the year 2063.
As Prince Phillip was born in Greece, it means that King Charles and his siblings would not be classed as white Britons, while Queen Victoria, who had a German mother, also would not.
Here are some of the other famous names that would not meet Mr Lowe’s criteria.
Celebrities who are not 'white British' by Restore definition
Sir Winston Churchill - American mother
Britain’s wartime prime minister was born to American Jennie Jerome.
Mr Lowe once called Sir Winston: “The greatest Briton to ever live.”
Boris Johnson - Born in the US
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was born in New York and was a US citizen until 2016.
The former prime minister was born to his father, Stanley, in 1964 while he was studying at Columbia University, but the family moved back that same year.
Harry Kane - Irish father
Kane is the captain of the English football team, but his father was born in Galway, Ireland.
The striker grew up in Walthamstow and now has four children; his second son was born while he was living in Germany, playing for Bayern Munich.
George Orwell - Born in India
The writer, famed for Animal Farm and 1984, was born in India in 1903 as Eric Arthur Blair.
The son of British parents, Orwell attended Eton College and lived in the UK for most of his life.
Emma Watson - Born in France
The actress was born in Paris in 1990 and lived until the age of five in France.
She returned to the UK as a child and was cast in Harry Potter aged nine.
Bradley Wiggins - Born in Belgium
The first British rider to win the Tour de France was born in Ghent, Belgium, in 1980, while his father Gary was born in Australia - meaning he failed the Restore test on two counts.
Chris Froome, Tour winner in 2013, ‘15, ‘16 and ‘17, was born in Kenya and also fails.
Noel and Liam Gallagher - Irish parents
Oasis were integral to the Britpop movement but would not be considered white Brits as the Gallaghers were born in Manchester to Irish parents.
Liam and Noel were born of Peggy, who hails from Mayo in Ireland, and Thomas, who is from Meath.
Dame Helen Mirren - Russian father
Dame Helen Mirren’s father was Vasily Petrovich Mironoff, a Russian civil servant.
The actress was born Ilyena Lydia Mironoff but the family anglicised their names in the 1950s.