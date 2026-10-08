Mr Burnham has previously spoken of the need to fix “the funding of palliative care and social care”

Famous faces have shared their experience of losing loved ones as they called on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to improve palliative care across the country. Picture: PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Famous faces have shared their experience of losing loved ones as they called on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to improve palliative care across the country.

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Monty Python star Sir Michael Palin said the “calm and dignified end” his wife had in the care of Marie Curie is something everyone should be able to access, while Gavin and Stacey actress Alison Steadman recalled her mother’s passing and insisted “everyone deserves a good death”. End-of-life charity Marie Curie said its research has shown nearly one in three people in England die without adequate care and support, equating to around 170,000 people every year. Earlier this year, a letter to the Government from multiple organisations said demand for end-of-life and palliative care is projected to rise by around 25 per cent by 2048, “driven by an ageing population and rising levels of complex illness”. Read more: Cancer survivor forced into menopause at 26 calls for more NHS support Read more: Mother of girl, 14, stabbed in frenzied attack by teenager she refused to date hits out at 'disgusting' and 'evil' sentence

Mr Burnham has previously spoken of the need to fix “the funding of palliative care and social care”. Marie Curie is now urging the Government at Westminster to publish “a workable strategy, backed by funding” to ensure dying people are looked after “with care and compassion, not chance or luck”. Their call is supported by celebrities including former Eastenders actor Larry Lamb, screenwriter Russell T Davies as well as football pundit Chris Kamara. Kamara recalled how his mother had died “supported, with the right medication and the specialised care for someone who was dying”. But he added: “I know how lucky we were – but it shouldn’t be down to luck. Not enough people get this, and it simply isn’t right.

Their call is supported by celebrities including former Eastenders actor Larry Lamb, screenwriter Russell T Davies as well as football pundit Chris Kamara. Picture: Lia Toby/Getty Images for the NTA's

“Andy Burnham has said palliative care needs fixing – we need to ensure he follows through to fix it now.” Dr Who writer Davies said the care by Marie Curie nurses for his husband in 2018 “allowed Andrew to die at home, where he wanted to be”, adding that it was “sad to think how easily it could have been different”. He added: “We need to look after people who are dying properly, and right now that’s too much of a battle.” Sir Michael described the care for his wife as “wonderful, thoughtful and caring” and he said she had been “delivered from much of the pain and discomfort she’d endured for years”. He added: “Everyone should have access to the care they need and deserve.” Lamb said he had been able to “say goodbye properly” to his brother in a Marie Curie hospice, adding: “I can only imagine what it would have been like for Wes to not get the pain relief he needed in his final days. “But this is a reality for many people. We all deserve to die in dignity and something needs to change to make that happen.”

His Gavin and Stacey co-star Steadman, who is an ambassador for Marie Curie, said: “Like my mum, everyone deserves a good death. High-quality end of life care should be available for everyone, not a ‘nice to have’ if you are lucky.” Marie Curie has described existing palliative care provision as patchy, with services varying greatly across the UK and referred to a recent survey it did with Nursing Standard which found that more than half of 1,050 frontline nurses had delivered end-of-life care in a corridor. Acknowledging health is a devolved issue, Marie Curie chief executive Matthew Reed said: “We need the governments of all four nations to take heed and take action. “But right now, our eyes are on Westminster as England can lead the way in publishing a workable strategy, backed by funding, that would drag us into the 21st century and look after our dying with care and compassion, not chance or luck.”

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivers his keynote speech on day three of the Labour Party Conference. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images