Celebrities have urged Starmer to say Israel committing genocide. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Steve Coogan is among a number of celebrities urging Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to say that Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza.

Appearing in a video released by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) ahead of the Labour Party conference, the comedian and actor said: “Keir Starmer says it’s not genocide, it is genocide.” The two-minute clip also features musician Paul Weller, actress Maxine Peake, singer Paloma Faith, The Crown star Khalid Abdalla, Alien: Earth actor Alex Lawther, singer Nadine Shah, Extraordinary star Bilal Hasna, musician Brian Eno and Holocaust survivor Stephen Kapos. The video, calling for “sanctions now”, intersperses footage of war with clips of the public figures saying “It’s a genocide”. They also list the organisations and people who have recognised Israel’s actions as a genocide, including charity Oxfam and the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry. Read more: Doctors without Borders suspends work in Gaza City following Israeli offensive Read more: White House vows to prevent Israeli football ban ahead of crunch UEFA meeting next week

🚨Breaking: Major artists have called on Keir Starmer to accept Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza, in a video projected in Liverpool at the entrance to the Labour party conference site. "The refusal of his government to use the word genocide is a craven way of evading… pic.twitter.com/Hsu1oPf7Bv — Palestine Solidarity Campaign (@PSCupdates) September 27, 2025

The PSC will lead a national demonstration at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Saturday. Ben Jamal, director of the PSC, said: “Almost two years into Israel’s genocide in Gaza, it is a mark of enduring shame that Keir Starmer’s Labour Party still refuses to call it what it is – a genocide – and take meaningful action to end Britain’s complicity. “It is no surprise that an unprecedented influx of motions on Palestine have been sent to Labour’s annual conference, demanding the Government stands up for the rights of the Palestinian people. “The Prime Minister must listen to this growing public outrage and acknowledge the genocide, sanction Israel and end all arms sales.”

Palestinians, including children, wait with pots to receive hot meals distributed by charity organizations. Picture: Getty