More than 800 pubs, restaurants and hotels have written to the Prime Minister urging him to cut hospitality VAT from 20% to 10%.

Notable names to sign the letter include celebrity chefs Heston Blumenthal and Tom Kerridge and restaurants Bill’s, Franco Manca, Pizza Express, and Wagamama. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

More than 800 hospitality businesses have written to the Prime Minister urging him to set out how he will introduce a lower rate of VAT.

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Notable names to sign the letter include celebrity chefs Heston Blumenthal and Tom Kerridge and restaurants Bill’s, Franco Manca, Pizza Express, and Wagamama. Mr Kerridge said: “20% VAT is holding hospitality back”, adding that the sector “is different from many other businesses because so much of what we spend our money on is our teams”. Pubs, bars and brewers among the signatories include Fuller’s, Greene King, Robinsons Brewery, and Wetherspoon’s, as well as resorts such as Centre Parcs, Haven, and Marriott International.

Among the signatories are Greene King pubs. Picture: Alamy

UKHospitality said the “vast majority of the signatories are small and medium-sized businesses that operate venues at the heart of their communities”. In the letter, the signatories told Mr Burnham: “It’s time for a fairer tax burden for hospitality. Without action, closures will only continue to accelerate, jobs will continue to be lost, and opportunities for young people reduced. “More than 370,000 people have signed the #VATsTheProblem petition calling for a 10% rate of VAT for hospitality, bringing the UK in line with the European average. “A lower rate of VAT for hospitality can turn closures into openings, lost jobs into new jobs, and boarded-up high streets into thriving centres of community. “Alongside your policy to reform business rates for the high street, we urge you to bring forward your plans to deliver a lower rate of VAT for hospitality.”

Notable names to sign the letter include celebrity chef Tom Kerridge. Picture: Alamy