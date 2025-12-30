(Left to right) Virginia Giuffre, Robert Redford, Diogo Jota, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Ozzy Osbourne all passed away in 2025. Picture: Getty Images

LBC takes a look back at some of the famous faces, controversial characters and legendary stars who died in the year 2025.

January 1 - Wayne Osmond The Osmands' star Wayne Osmond died peacefully on New Year's Day, his family announced in a statement. They said: "His legacy of faith, music, love and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world. "He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly." The Osmonds, who rose to the spotlight during the 1960s and 70s, consisted of Wayne and his brothers Alan, Merrill, Jay and Donny.

Wayne Osmond performs with The Osmond Brother. Picture: Alamy

January 3 - The Vivienne James Lee Williams, better known as The Vivienne, died aged 32. A spokesperson for Williams, known for their performances in RuPaul's Drag Race UK and Dancing On Ice, took to social media to confirm the devastating news. In a statement shared to social media, they said: "James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. “They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career." A coroner later rule they died from misadventure, suffering cardio-respiratory arrest after taking ketamine.

Drag star The Vivienne died after taking ketamine, their family said. Picture: Alamy

January 15 - Linda Nolan Popstar, TV presenter and columnist Linda Nolan was diagnosed with cancer over 20 years ago and spoke candidly about the condition. She was side by side with her sisters when she passed away and was said to be full of "love and comfort". The Irish star was part of the family group The Nolans, which also included her sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne. In a statement, her manager Dermot McNamara said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist."

Linda Nolan died in January . Picture: Alamy

January 15 - David Lynch Director David Lynch, known for the surreal Twin Peaks series and films such as Eraserhead and Blue Velvet, died aged 78. A post on his official Facebook page announcing the death, read: "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. "We would appreciate some privacy at this time. "There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole'. "It's a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

David Lynch during the red carpet at the 12th annual Rome Film Festival. Picture: Alamy

January 15 - Paul Danan Paul Danan was found dead on his sofa after friends were unable to get hold of him for two days. The Hollyoaks actor and reality TV star died at his Bristol home after taking a cocktail of drugs including cocaine and heroin. A coroner concluded that his death was misadventure.

Paul Danan’s died at his Bristol home after taking a cocktail of drugs . Picture: Alamy

February 18 - Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead at their Sante Fe home on February 26 after security personnel saw their bodies through a window and alerted authorities. Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell stated that "based on the circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude that [Betsy] passed away first." It is thought her cause of death was hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare rodent-borne disease. Authorities believe Hackman died on 18 February - the date of his last recorded pacemaker activity, which showed an abnormal rhythm of atrial fibrillation. His cause of death was severe heart disease, with advanced Alzheimer's disease listed as a contributing factor. Experts believe his Alzheimer's may have prevented him from realising his wife of more than 30 years was dead in the home where he was living. One of the couple's three dogs, which had been crated while recovering from surgery, also died from starvation and dehydration.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa. Picture: Getty

February 24 - Roberta Flack Roberta Flack, the Grammy-winning singer best known for Killing Me Softly With His Song, died aged 88. “We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025,” a statement from her spokesperson read. “She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.” An icon of soul and R&B, Flack was the first artist to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in two consecutive years - in 1973 for The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - and in 1974 for Killing Me Softly With His Song.

Roberta Flack died aged 88 . Picture: Getty

February 26 - Michelle Trachtenberg Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in hit shows including Buffy and Gossip Girl, died at the age of 39. The actress died as a result of complications from diabetes, New York City's medical examiner said. According to a source quoted by NBC, she had recently received a liver transplant. Trachtenberg's family had objected to a post-mortem, which the medical examiner's office honoured because there was no evidence of criminality.

Michelle Trachtenberg died in February. Picture: Getty

March 21 - George Foreman Heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman died on March 21. The two-time world heavyweight champion and entrepreneur, who took on Muhammad Ali in one of the most legendary fights in boxing history, the 'Rumble in the Jungle' in 1974, died peacefully and "surrounded by loved ones". An announcement on Foreman's Instagram page read: “A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather. “A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world. He was deeply respected – a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name – for his family. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

George Foreman died surrounded by loved ones . Picture: Getty

April 25 - Virginia Giuffre Prominent survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse, Virginia Giuffre, died by suicide at age 41. The survivor died at her farm in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living for the past few years. Ms Giuffre’s family told NBC News: "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking." Ms Giuffre was known for being one of the first people to call for criminal charges against Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre was a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein . Picture: Getty

June 11- Brian Wilson Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson died aged 82. Wilson was the eldest and last surviving of the three musical brothers who formed the American rock band in 1961, alongside their cousin Mike Love and school friend Al Jardine. His band, known for their vocal harmonies, released their most recognised album, Pet Sounds, in May 1966 which included the popular songs Wouldn’t It Be Nice and God Only Knows.

Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys, performs in concert in 2021. Picture: Alamy

July 3 - Diogo Jota Liverpool and Portugal footballer Diogo Jota died aged 28 in a car accident, just two weeks after his wedding day. The footballer was travelling in the vehicle with his brother, Andre Silva, 26, who was also killed in the crash. Jota married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso just a fortnight before the fatal crash. He had played for the Reds for five years since joining from Wolves in 2020 in a £44m transfer and had also won the League Cup and FA Cup.

Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in Spain . Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

July 22 - Ozzy Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne, known as The Prince of Darkness, had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019. In a statement, his family announced his death and said: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time." Osbourne died just over two weeks after the band were reunited at Birmingham’s Villa Park, barely two miles from where they first played together more than 50 years earlier. The heavy metal singer’s theatrical stage presence, including once biting off the head of a bat and styling himself as the Prince of Darkness, marked him out as a controversial figure.

Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Picture: Getty

July 24 - Hulk Hogan American Wrestling star Hulk Hogan died aged 71. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was a leading figure in wrestling during the 1980s and won six WWE Championships. He faced names including Andre the Giant and Randy Savage and enjoyed a career in the media, featuring in films and television shows.

Hulk Hogan died aged 71. Picture: Getty

August 17 - Terence Stamp Superman actor Terence Stamp died aged 87. The Academy Award-nominated actor played Kryptonian villain General Zod in Superman and Superman II. He starred as a transgender woman in 1994’s The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert and was nominated for a Bafta for his performance. Born in the East End of London in 1938, Stamp rose to acting fame in the 1960s after he won a drama school scholarship.

Actor Terence Stamp died aged 87. Picture: Getty

September 4 - Duchess of Kent The Duchess of Kent, who was married to the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, died at the age of 92. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the duchess died peacefully at her Kensington Palace home surrounded by her family. She preferred to be known as Mrs Kent and dropped her HRH style, retreating from royal life to spend more than a decade teaching music in a state primary school in Hull.

Duchess of Kent died aged 92. Picture: Getty

September 14 - Ricky Hatton Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton was found dead at his home by his manager at the age of 46. Hatton won world titles at light-welterweight and welterweight and his all-action style made him one of the most popular fighters in the first decade of the new century. He was open about the mental health issues he endured upon his retirement from the ring but Hatton’s down-to-earth demeanour endeared him to fans during appearances on TV shows including Dancing On Ice.

Ricky Hatton was found dead by his manager . Picture: Alamy

September 16 - Robert Redford Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid actor Robert Redford died aged 89 at his home in Utah. Redford’s career spanned more than six decades, during which he became one of the most recognisable faces in American cinema. He won an Oscar for directing Ordinary People and was also known for his environmental activism.

Robert Redford died aged 89. Picture: Getty Images

September 22 - Harold 'Dickie' Bird Former Test umpire Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird died at the age of 92. Bird was one of the game’s most beloved figures who dedicated his whole life to the sport. He was a first-class cricketer for Yorkshire and Leicestershire but his career was cut short by injury. He turned to being an umpire, officiating 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals including three World Cups.

Former Test umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird who died at the age of 92. Picture: Alamy

October 1 - Jane Goodall British conservationist and chimpanzee expert Dame Jane Goodall died aged 91. In July 1960, at the age of 26, Dr. Goodall travelled from England to what is now Tanzania and ventured into the little-known world of wild chimpanzees. She took an unorthodox approach in her field research, immersing herself in their habitat and their lives to experience their complex society as a neighbour rather than a distant observer. She observed a chimpanzee named David Greybeard make a tool from twigs and use it to fish termites from a nest, a ground-breaking observation that challenged the definition of humans as the single species capable of making tools.

Jane Goodall died aged 91. Picture: Alamy

October 3 - Dame Patricia Routledge Acclaimed actress Dame Patricia Routledge, best known for her role as Hyacinth Bucket in hit sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, died at the age of 96. The British actress became a household name playing the snobbish character in the hit sitcom during the early 1990s, but also had a prolific and expansive career in the world of theatre. In a statement, her agent said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love. “Even at 96 years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles. “She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”

Patricia Routledge after being made a Dame for services to the theatre and charity. Picture: Alamy

October 5 - Dame Jilly Cooper Dame Jilly Cooper died in hospital after sustaining a head injury during a fall at her Gloucestershire home. The writer – known for her “bonkbusters” including Riders, Rivals and Polo – is believed to have fallen down stairs at the property in Bisley, near Stroud, on October 4. She was found with catastrophic head injuries at about 5pm that day and taken by paramedics to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, but her condition deteriorated. Her book Rivals was recently adapted for a successful television show by Disney+, attracting fans including Dame Jilly’s friend the Queen who said she binge watched the series when she had pneumonia.

Dame Jilly Cooper died after a fall . Picture: Alamy

October 11 - Diane Keaton Hollywood icon Diane Keaton died aged 79 in California. Keaton's career spans five decades and includes notable performances in hit films such as The Godfather and The First Wives Club. She was also known for her collaborations with director Woody Allen, including Broadway play Play It Again, Sam and comedy film Sleeper.

Diane Keaton died aged 79. Picture: Getty

October 27 - Prunella Scales Prunella Scales, best known for her role as Sybil in Fawlty Towers, died at the age of 93. The actress died “peacefully at home in London”, her family said. Ms Scales' Fawlty Towers character was the long-suffering wife of Basil Fawlty, played by John Cleese, in a show that won the Bafta for best scripted comedy in 1976. According to her sons Samuel and Joseph, she was watching the classic British comedy "the day before she died".

Prunella Scales died at home in London. Picture: Alamy

November 3 - Dick Cheney Former US Vice President Dick Cheney died at the age of 84. He served as the 46th vice president of the United States from 2001 to 2009 under the George W Bush administration. The Republican died due to complications with pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family said in a statement. Widely regarded as the architect of the United States' war on terror, Cheney played a central role in shaping US foreign policy during the Bush administration.

Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney died aged 84. Picture: Getty

November 11- Baroness Helen Newlove Baroness Helen Newlove, the victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, died following a short illness. The Conservative peer had twice served in the post having become a community campaigner and activist in the wake of the killing of her husband Garry outside their Warrington home after confronting vandals in 2007. She first served in the role for six years from March 2013 to May 2019 before being re-appointed in October 2023. She had been due to serve until the end of the year.

Baroness Helen Newlove died following a short illness. Picture: PA

November 20 - Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield Former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bass player Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield died aged 63. He worked on the Manchester band’s 1989 self-titled debut album, which featured hits such as I Wanna Be Adored, She Bangs The Drums and I Am The Resurrection, as well as its harder-rocking 1994 follow-up Second Coming. After The Stone Roses broke up in 1996, Mounfield joined Scottish rock band Primal Scream, first playing on their album Vanishing Point where his bass was a key part of krautrock-influenced lead single Kowalski.

Mani passed away aged 63. Picture: Getty

December 1 - Robin Smith Former England batter Robin Smith, known throughout the cricket world as Judge, died at the age of 62. Known as one of the most fearless batters of his generation, Smith scored 4,236 runs at an average 43.67 in 62 Test caps between 1988 and 1996, as well as averaging 39.01 in 71 one-day internationals He died unexpectedly at his home in Australia, his family said in a statement.

Former England batter Robin Smith died aged 62. Picture: Getty

December 10 - Sophie Kinsella Author of the Shopaholic series Sophie Kinsella died at the age of 55. Kinsella, whose real name was Madeleine Sophie Wickham, died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Her death prompted tributes from authors including Jodi Picoult, Adele Parks and Jenny Colgan, who described Kinsella as a “joy in life”.

Sophie Kinsella died at the age of 55 . Picture: Alamy

December 11 - Joanna Trollope Author Joanna Trollope died at the age of 82. Trollope studied English language and literature at the University of Oxford after winning a scholarship and joined the Foreign Office after graduating. She later trained as a teacher but turned to writing full-time in 1980 although it was not until 1991 that she became a household name with her novel, The Rector’s Wife.

English writer Joanna Trollope passed away . Picture: Alamy

December 14 - Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele, were found dead in their home in Los Angeles. Authorities are investigating the deaths as homicide, and their son, Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Rob is known for directing some of the most loved films of the 80s and 90s, including the rom-com When Harry Met Sally. The news of their deaths left Hollywood shaken with many paying their respects and sharing their disbelief online.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead at home. Picture: Alamy

December 22 - Chris Rea Driving Home For Christmas singer Chris Rea died aged 74 in hospital following a short illness, a spokesperson for his family said. In a statement on behalf of his wife and two children, they said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.” Rea was born to an Irish mother and Italian father in Middlesbrough in 1951, and found fame in the late 1970s and 1980s with hits such as Fool (If You Think It’s Over), Let’s Dance and The Road To Hell.