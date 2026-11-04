Celeb hairstylist and beauty entrepreneur John Frieda has died aged 75. Picture: getty

By Asher McShane

Celebrity hairstylist and beauty entrepreneur John Frieda has died aged 75.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His death was announced on the official Instagram account for his eponymous hair salon. It said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our dear John passed away peacefully…surrounded by his family. “John was more than a mentor to us; he was a true icon of the hair industry. He was the person who taught us everything, believed in us, and made us better. “His talent and passion touched so many, and his legacy will live on in every single one of us. We will continue to do him proud.”

In 1976, Frieda invented the “Purdey” hairstyle – creating the bowl cut for Dame Joanna Lumley after she asked him for a schoolboy’s haircut for her role in The New Avengers. Picture: getty

The statement concluded: “Our thoughts are with John’s family and everyone who loved him. Rest in peace, John. You will be forever in our hearts.” Paying tribute, the British Beauty Council commented: “Sending love and condolences.” Model, TV personality and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood’s ex-wife Jo Wood said: “Oh No… that’s so sad. When I was 16 and John worked as an assistant at Lenards he would do my hair. He was so great… we would go to the pub after… but I couldn’t drink. RIP John it was lovely to know you.”

Scottish pop star and television presenter, Lulu, with her hairdresser husband, John Frieda in 1985. Picture: getty

Frieda’s stepdaughter, Asia Agnelli Lagrange, also confirmed his death on social media. Sharing a series of photos of them together over the years, she wrote: “Today we lost the best man to ever exist. “I share this because I know he touched the lives of so many.” Beauty entrepreneur and TV presenter Trinny Woodall commented: “Sending so much love to you all.” Cetera Lamb – creative director at Frieda’s London salon – also paid tribute to him. She said: “The industry has lost a true legend, a real maverick in hairdressing.