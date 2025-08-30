A peer who appeared on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has appeared in court accused of drugging and raping a woman.

Lord Brocket, 73, who finished fourth on the 2004 series of the popular ITV show, appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with two counts of rape in London on August 10.

He was also charged with one one count of sexual assault by penetration in the village of Warbleton, East Sussex, on May 5.

Brocket, from Fulham, west London, was arrested on Friday and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the short hearing.

Prosecutor Aarya Mishra outlined the allegations to the court, saying they all relate to the same woman, who cannot be identified.

