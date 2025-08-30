Celebrity peer Lord Brocket charged with rape and sexual assault
A peer who appeared on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has appeared in court accused of drugging and raping a woman.
Listen to this article
Lord Brocket, 73, who finished fourth on the 2004 series of the popular ITV show, appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with two counts of rape in London on August 10.
He was also charged with one one count of sexual assault by penetration in the village of Warbleton, East Sussex, on May 5.
Brocket, from Fulham, west London, was arrested on Friday and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the short hearing.
Prosecutor Aarya Mishra outlined the allegations to the court, saying they all relate to the same woman, who cannot be identified.
Read more: Man, 62, jailed after murdering Hungarian woman and hiding body in shed
Read more: Madeleine McCann prime suspect to be freed from German prison in weeks
Brocket, who denies the allegations, was not asked to enter a plea as he can only be tried at the crown court.
He was granted with conditions, including being fitted with a GPS tag and bared from entering the M25 area.
District judge Louisa Cieciora told Brocket he must attend Isleworth Crown Court for the next hearing on September 26.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Brocket was arrested on Friday 29 August on suspicion of rape and charged on Saturday 30 August.
"The rape charges relate to an incident involving a woman that took place in the early hours of Saturday 10 August in Fulham. The matter was reported to police the same day.
"The sexual assault by penetration charge relates to an incident on Monday 5 May in Warbleton, East Sussex.
"The victim is being supported by specialist officers."