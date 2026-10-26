Four of the show’s Faithfuls, Jerry Hall, Myha’la and Julie Hesmondhalgh and Traitor Professor Hannah Fry have all been voted off at the Round Table.

Faitful Jerry Hall and Traitor Professor Hannah Fry have been voted off. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Celebrity Traitors has been accused of sexism after viewers realised that women make up four of the show’s six banished contestants.

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Four of the show’s Faithfuls, Jerry Hall, Myha’la and Julie Hesmondhalgh and Traitor Professor Hannah Fry have all been voted off at the Round Table. But only two men, Richard E Grant and Joe Lycett, have been banished. Fans have pointed out that, with Joanne McNally or Sharon Rooney suspected to be next, yet another woman will be set for the chopping block. One fan of the show wrote on X: “They’ve only banished two men at the table, one who told them he was a traitor and one they knew wanted to be a traitor. Read more: Banished Celebrity Traitors star claims 'unconscious racial bias' exists in show Read more: Release date for second series of Celebrity Traitors announced

Jerry Hall, one of the show's Faithfuls, was recently voted off. Picture: Mike Marsland/Getty

“I’ve honestly never noticed the sexism as much in the past. So many men leading the charge against women (apart from the one who’s very beautiful of course). “So many patterns of behaviour women recognise from their working life.” Another viewer indicated that Sharon’s willingness to advocate for herself had backfired, and Maya Jama had narrowly avoided similar scrutiny. The post read: “Maya getting through without challenge as she’s pretty and quiet; Sharon finds her voice but that is seen as suspicious for her to voice opinions.” A third echoed the sentiment: “Hadn’t thought of it that way…series 1 felt a lot more balanced on who was booted.”

Traitor Hannah Fry was voted off the show. Picture: NBC/Getty

They’ve only banished two men at the table, one who told them he was a traitor and one they knew wanted to be a traitor. I’ve honestly never noticed the sexism as much in the past. So many men leading the charge against women (apart from the one who’s very beautiful of course).… — Jools (@JoolsJuevans) October 24, 2026

Another added: “10000% and I think that’s why Sharon was so annoyed last round table.” But the opinion wasn’t shared by all fans – others argued that the voting indicated poor judgement on behalf of the faithfuls, rather than sexism. One wrote: “Never noticed it – people should just enjoy the show and not forever be so sensitive to whoever is voted out. “Can’t vote someone out just incase you are being accused of being sexist etc. You know they could just be hopeless faithfuls.” LBC has approached the BBC for comment.

Myha’la, 30, was voted off the programme on Friday. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

This comes after actress Myha’la suggested Celebrity Traitors has “unconscious racial and cultural bias” after she was banished from the show. The 30-year-old was voted off the programme on Friday after other contestants questioned why she had backed traitor Richard E Grant, a traitor, at the round table and winked at him. She was the second person of colour to leave the show after Amol Rajan was “murdered” in the first week, leaving four people of colour still competing. Viewers pointed out that this marked a theme whereby people of colour tended to be deemed more suspicious in the game than their white counterparts. Despite only comprising 32 per cent of the show’s contestants, people of colour constitute almost half of the early evictions.

The 'Industry' star agreed that racial bias played a part in the show. Picture: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Chantel Sachanna, a previous contestant, accused the Traitors of being a “racist show”. Writing on Instagram, she wrote: “Unfortunately you were banished because you are BLACK. This is a consistent thread in this racist show.” In response, the actress defended her co-stars by writing: “I sealed my own fate! And that early in the game there is VERY little to grasp on to, and I gave them … a lot.” She went on: “However, I do agree that unconscious racial and cultural bias exists in this game where my authenticity or honesty or the ways in which I choose to express myself look suspicious to people who are unfamiliar with people like me.

Journalist and broadcaster Amol Rajan was controversially “murdered” in the first week. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry