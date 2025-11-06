The series has been the most-watched show of the year. Picture: BBC

By Henry Moore

Celebrity Traitors has been plunged into chaos after its finale leaked online 24 hours before it's set to air on TV.

The reality series has been the most-watched show of the year, quickly surpassing all previous seasons in terms of rankings. Tonight’s finale will determine whether traitors Cat Burns and Alan Carr can outmatch the faithful and win the prize fund of up to £100,000 for their chosen charities. But, with just one episode remaining, the series was plunged into chaos. Read more: Comedian's memoir reveals Traitors' Stephen Fry 'minutes from death' during 90s drug binge Read more: Prince William and family 'looking forward' to watching Celebrity Traitors

The finale is set to air on Thursday, November 6. Picture: BBC

With just hours to go until the highly anticipated finale airs on TV, fans noticed it had already been uploaded by Canadian streaming site Crave and was available for anyone to watch online. While we won’t spoil the ending here, one fan who watched the episode told The Sun: “I have been watching Celebrity Traitors through Crave all season long. "Having not realised that the finale was airing tomorrow [in the UK], I logged on this afternoon and found it available.

Alan Carr, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Cat Burns, and Nick Mohammed have made it to tonight's final. Picture: BBC