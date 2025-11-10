Fans speculate as to who they want in next series of show after BBC confirms Claudia, and the castle, will be back

Host Claudia Winkleman is the only celebrity confirmed for the next series of Traitors. Picture: BBC

By William Mata

After weeks of deception, deviousness and betrayal, the public are apparently keen for more of the same, with The Celebrity Traitors being renewed for a second series.

When is the next Celebrity Traitors? The second celebrity series will be filmed next year, the BBC has confirmed, with host Claudia Winkleman also making a comeback. Platform Media will be producing brand new episodes of companion show The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked which will once again be available on BBC Two and iPlayer. No date has been given for when series two will be on TV. When will the regular series be back? The third series of The Traitors was broadcast in January of this year and the BBC is known to have cast participants for the next game. Other than the show being broadcast next year it has not been stated when it will be back. Which celebrities are taking part in the second Traitors series? The BBC has not released names of which celebrities will be on the second celebrity series of Traitors and it is a matter of speculation at this point. Some names put forward by fans on social media include:

Sir Gareth might be in need of something to do now he is out of work. Picture: Alamy

Sir Gareth Southgate The former England football manager is said to be a big fan, and his staff are said to have played the game behind the scenes at the last World Cup.

'Could a Traitors murder be worse than this?' Danny Dyer at a West Ham match. Picture: Getty

Danny Dyer The actor recently revealed on his podcast he was approached for the first series and turned down producers, but said he might be interested if asked again. “They did sniff around me about it. It was a ‘no’ from me because, for one, I hadn’t seen it, but now I’m into it.”

Alison Hammond said on This Morning that she would be a 'faithful'. Picture: Alamy

Alison Hammond The presenter and her This Morning co-host Dermot O'Leary have both talked about appearing on the series, and not appeared to rule it out.

Mike Tindall, Zara's husband, might be as close to royalty as we can get. Picture: Alamy

Mike Tindall With Joe Marler's participation, it looks like BBC bosses are keen to involve ex rugby players - and Tindall captained England in the early 2010s.

Smiling, for now: Piers Morgan. Picture: Alamy

Piers Morgan Not everyone's cup of tea, but the controversial presenter would be good at stirring tensions among players - and may be one that the traitors might look to kill off early on.

Now can she reveal a name on a chalkboard? Nigella Lawson. Picture: Alamy

Nigella Lawson The food writer and presenter would make a great traitor, surely?

Faithfully always on telly: Micah Richards. Picture: Alamy