The stars rumoured to be in next Celebrity Traitors
Fans speculate as to who they want in next series of show after BBC confirms Claudia, and the castle, will be back
After weeks of deception, deviousness and betrayal, the public are apparently keen for more of the same, with The Celebrity Traitors being renewed for a second series.
The star-studded spin-off of the regular show, a glorified version of the party game Mafia set within a Scottish castle, came to a conclusion last week.
Despite the finale leaking online, the gameshow has once more proved to be a hit for the BBC - which has wasted no time in announcing a second celeb version will go into production.
“The now iconic Ardross Castle will host a new group of star-studded schemers in 2026 as the ultimate game of trust and treachery returns,” a statement read.
Here is what we know so far.
When is the next Celebrity Traitors?
The second celebrity series will be filmed next year, the BBC has confirmed, with host Claudia Winkleman also making a comeback.
Platform Media will be producing brand new episodes of companion show The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked which will once again be available on BBC Two and iPlayer.
- No date has been given for when series two will be on TV.
When will the regular series be back?
The third series of The Traitors was broadcast in January of this year and the BBC is known to have cast participants for the next game.
Other than the show being broadcast next year it has not been stated when it will be back.
Which celebrities are taking part in the second Traitors series?
The BBC has not released names of which celebrities will be on the second celebrity series of Traitors and it is a matter of speculation at this point.
Some names put forward by fans on social media include:
Sir Gareth Southgate
The former England football manager is said to be a big fan, and his staff are said to have played the game behind the scenes at the last World Cup.
Danny Dyer
The actor recently revealed on his podcast he was approached for the first series and turned down producers, but said he might be interested if asked again.
“They did sniff around me about it. It was a ‘no’ from me because, for one, I hadn’t seen it, but now I’m into it.”
Alison Hammond
The presenter and her This Morning co-host Dermot O'Leary have both talked about appearing on the series, and not appeared to rule it out.
Mike Tindall
With Joe Marler's participation, it looks like BBC bosses are keen to involve ex rugby players - and Tindall captained England in the early 2010s.
Piers Morgan
Not everyone's cup of tea, but the controversial presenter would be good at stirring tensions among players - and may be one that the traitors might look to kill off early on.
Nigella Lawson
The food writer and presenter would make a great traitor, surely?
Micah Richards
Well, the ex footballer turned pundit seems to be everywhere these days - so why not also a stint in the castle?