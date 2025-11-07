Alan Carr was crowned the first winner of Celebrity Traitors after a nail-biting finale on Thursday night.

The 49-year-old burst into tears after host Claudia Winkleman asked him to reveal his true identity.

It wasn't all straight forward however, after the Faithfuls voted out fellow Traitor Cat Burns earlier in the series - leaving him the last one standing.

The comedian led the way as bookies' favourite to scoop the £87,500 cash prize for charity, having managed to remain undetected as a Traitor throughout the competition and carrying out two 'murders' in plain sight.

Before that, he managed to convince fellow finalists Nick Mohammed, 45, and David Olusoga, 55, that he was a Faithful.

Alan revealed the betrayal had been "tearing him apart" as a stunned Nick held his hand to mouth in shock, while David said he was "flabbergasted."

The comedian said: "I was awful, I had no poker face but here I am. Maybe I do exaggerate a showbiz story now and again. But to just lie to people's faces, it was tough."

During the finale, the final five featuring Cat, rugby player Joe Marler, 35, comic Nick, historian and broadcaster David, and Alan, faced one last roundtable where suspicions ran high.

Earlier in the episode, the team managed to add £20,000 to the total prize fund after an action-packed train mission, which resulted in the final winnings standing at £87,500.

All of the money will go to Alan's chosen charity, Neuroblastoma.

Earlier ion the series, he faced backlash from best friend Paloma Faith who he chose to 'murder' in plain sight during a secret mission.

The singer said afterwards: 'Categorically, he had a choice – maybe it was the easiest option, but it was the choice he made and I don’t think it was very nice."