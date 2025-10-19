Skies are about to burst into "celestial fireworks" as the Orionid meteor shower commences its annual display.

The Orionids are considered by some to be particularly special as they are actually pieces of Comet 1P/Halley, better known as Halley’s Comet.

Although the comet swings by Earth only once every 75 to 76 years, this annual shower is some compensation for those who may miss that once-in-a-lifetime event.

As the comet follows its path around the sun, it leaves a path of tiny debris which enters Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of around 41 miles per second.

The display will produce up to 25 fast meteors an hour, with fine trains.

