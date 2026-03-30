Against the odds, the My Heart Will Go On singer will hold down a 10-night residency in Paris.

Céline Dion has announced a comeback tour. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Céline Dion is set for a stunning comeback tour four years after being diagnosed with an incurable condition that impacted her singing voice and ability to walk.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Against the odds, the My Heart Will Go On singer will hold down a 10-night residency at the Paris La Défense Arena in September and October as fans eargerly await her return to the stage. Taking to Instagram to reveal the news, the star said in a post on her 58th birthday on Monday the comeback is "the best gift of my life". "I'm so ready to do this," she said, adding: "I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously, [and] of course, a little nervous." Regarding her health, she said: "I'm doing great, managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing. Read more: BTS make dazzling comeback to the stage after four year hiatus following national service Read more: KPop Demon Hunters set for global tour after Oscars success

Celine Dion took to Instagram to reveal the Birthday message. Picture: Instagram

"But I have to tell you something very important: Over these last few years, every day that's gone by, I felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. "I am grateful to all of you. I can't wait to see you again." In 2024, Dion gave her first live public performance since revealing she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS) when she sang from the Eiffel Tower at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. But she has not performed her own live show since her gig in Newark, New Jersey on 8 March, 2020.

The Eiffel Tower illuminated to celebrate the 58th Birthday of Canadian singer Celine Dion, in Paris, on March 30, 2026. Picture: Getty