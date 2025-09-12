Celine Dion was never due to “attend, perform, or present” at this year’s Eurovision Song Content, a representative for the singer has said.

The 57-year-old Canadian won Eurovision for Switzerland in 1988 with Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi, and reports speculated she was due to perform at this year’s song contest.

A statement by a representative has now addressed the speculation, and revealed the rumours were "false reporting".

They said: “Celine was not in Basel, nor did she ever plan to attend, perform, or present at the event. Furthermore, contrary to certain claims, she does not own a private plane.

“Recent published stories are entirely false and potentially damaging since they suggest that she accepted the organisers’ invitation to attend in person and that her subsequent nonattendance resulted from ill health.

“This is completely untrue."

