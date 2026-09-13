The Titanic singer has sold out 16 nights in Paris nearly six years after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome

Canadian singer Celine Dion reacts as she appears on stage at the start of her first concert back. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Celine Dion was moved to tears during her first full concert back after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

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The Oscar-winning singer made her comeback to a packed Plenitude Arena, previously known as the La Défense Arena, in Paris on Saturday following her near-six year break from the stage. The French-Canadian superstar had to step away from her Las Vegas residency in 2021 due to health issues. She then cancelled a world tour, telling her fans in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS) which has no known cure. An emotional Dion told the crowd: "I made a promise. I made a promise to come back and to be back on stage.” Read more: Céline Dion announces comeback tour four years after being diagnosed with crippling Stiff Person Syndrome Read more: Celine Dion leaves fans heartbroken as star issues emotional message amid health battle

Singer Celine Dion performs during the opening concert of her "Celine Dion Paris 2026" residency. Picture: Alamy

SPS is an autoimmune condition which causes painful severe and persistent spasms. It can lead to muscles locking up and feeling “stiff as a board” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. While it cannot be cured, the severity of symptoms can be managed with personalised treatment plans. Dion managed to make it back to her adoring fans for 16 shows in Paris, telling those who made it to the first night: “Here I am singing for you, and singing for me. "Thank you so very much for your support, your patience. I am everything I am because you love me. "The path was rocky, the road was longer ​than planned, but I held on."

Celine Dion was moved to tears in her first performance back. Picture: Getty