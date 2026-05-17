Officers had “missiles, including glass bottles” thrown at them while assisting with a medical emergency

Police officers in riot gear clash with supporters of Celtic F.C. in Glasgow on the 16th of May, 2026. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

A senior Police Scotland officer has called on Celtic to be “more accountable”, as he expressed frustration following fan disorder in the wake of the Scottish Premiership decider.

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There have been 14 arrests in Glasgow so far following Celtic’s Scottish Premiership win, which was followed by scenes of disorder in parts of the city. Of the 14 arrests, 10 were related to Celtic fans gathering in the Trongate area following the match, while four were at the stadium itself. Some 3,000 supporters congregated in the area on Saturday to celebrate their team’s victory over Hearts. Officers had “missiles, including glass bottles” thrown at them while assisting with a medical emergency, police said. Read more: Xabi Alonso appointed Chelsea manager on four-year deal Read more: Metropolitan Police probing alleged hate crimes at major London protests

Celtic fans celebrate after their team secured a 3-1 victory to win the Scottish Premiership title on May 16, 2026 in Glasgow,. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland said two officers were injured during disorder in the Trongate, while three members of the public were either injured or suffered medical episodes. He said that so far there have not been any arrests in relation to the pitch invasion at Celtic Park, but work on the police response to this is ongoing. Mr Sutherland told the Press Association: “On this issue, more must be done. “Celtic must be more accountable, supported by the local authority with police, to ensure there are safe spaces for people to celebrate, that are licensed, controlled. “And this level of disorder that our officers have faced doesn’t happen again.” Asked if there is anger from the police force towards Celtic, he said: “Absolutely. I have two officers injured this morning. I have many more officers who have had rest days cancelled. “Over 400 people had to have their rest day cancelled.”

Celtic fans celebrate after their team secured a 3-1 victory to win the Scottish Premiership title on May 16, 2026 in Glasgow. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

He added: “Next year we must have a better plan and a better contingency, so that there’s not such a big impact on our officers and staff.” The senior officer said he accepted that planning official fan events would be difficult, but stressed he did not think they were impossible. Of the two injured officers, Mr Sutherland said one had suffered a “significant” facial injury and the other was severely bruised. He said that “astonishingly”, police came under attack as they were responding to a medical emergency. This prompted police to “show a use of force” to end the disturbance. Police Scotland are working with Hearts, Mr Sutherland said, and will take “robust and swift action” if any criminality is established. Streets were awash with green and white as jubilant fans streamed out of the stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Police officers on the streets of Glasgow after Celtic won the William Hill Premiership title after a 3-1 win at home to Hearts. Picture: Alamy