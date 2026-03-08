Ugly scenes erupted after the Hoops progressed to the semi-finals on penalties, with about a dozen fans spilling onto the pitch.

The Scottish Football Association has launched an investigation after hundreds of fans invaded the pitch following the Hoops’ penalty shoot-out win. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Celtic and Rangers fans violently clashed during a pitch invasion following their Old Firm cup match at Ibrox.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ugly scenes erupted after the Hoops progressed to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup on penalties following a goalless draw, with about a dozen fans spilling onto the pitch during the celebrations. That sparked an invasion from hundreds of Rangers supporters, who charged towards the stand holding the 7,500 visiting fans. Police said they faced "extreme hostility and violence" as they moved to form a barrier between both sets of fans, with missiles and flares thrown at them and stewards. Read more: Patrice Evra slames Paul Scholes over criticism of Man Utd boss Michael Carrick

🔵 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 0️⃣-0️⃣𝗖𝗲𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗰 🍀



Chaos at Ibrox as fans from both sides storm the pitch following the Hoops’ dramatic penalty shootout victory 🎥



Follow the post-match reactions LIVE 💻#RANCEL | #ScottishCup https://t.co/hzQGYhEf8W pic.twitter.com/4jPn3SzpGs — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) March 8, 2026

Flares were thrown and some minor skirmishes appeared to take place before order was restored. Picture: Getty

Some minor skirmishes appeared to take place before order was restored and the Celtic fans were left to celebrate alone. Police Scotland said in a statement on Sunday evening that a number of arrests have already been made and that officers and members of the public had been injured. Officers apprehended a fan after Celtic players, including Tomas Cvancara, ran to the scene amid an incident involving a member of their backroom staff. Footage also showed Celtic right-back Julian Araujo being pushed by a Rangers supporter before he was able to run towards the tunnel. The force said it will now work with both clubs and the Scottish Football Association to carry out an investigation. It was the first time Celtic supporters have been given the full Broomloan Stand allocation at Ibrox since it was reduced to fewer than 1,000 in 2018. Traditionally, around 7,500 Celtic fans filled the stand for Old Firm derbies. Police Scotland have condemned the behaviour as "shameful", with Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen saying: "The behaviour of a number of supporters at the Scottish Cup quarter final between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox today was shameful. "It must be condemned by everyone involved in football and wider society.

A number of arrests have been made after fans clashed following the Hoops’ Scottish Gas Scottish Cup quarter-final win. Picture: Alamy