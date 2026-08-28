Celtic and Rangers have both been ordered to play their next home Scottish Cup match behind closed doors.

Any repeat of crowd trouble at Scottish Cup ties in the next two seasons would prompt another closed-door punishment.

Both clubs will have to pay their opponents £100,000 in compensation for the loss of shared gate receipts at the cup ties.

Dozens of arrests were made following clashes on the pitch after Rangers fans charged on to confront Celtic supporters who had spilled on to the playing area to celebrate their team’s penalty shoot-out success.

The punishment comes following a Scottish Football Association disciplinary hearing into the trouble that marred Celtic’s quarter-final win at Ibrox in March.

Both clubs admitted charges relating to unacceptable conduct from supporters.

An independent review into the scenes previously concluded that “crushing” and “life-threatening violence” were narrowly avoided.

Celtic were “shocked” by the punishment.

“We are shocked by this disproportionate punishment for a relatively small incursion by Celtic supporters at a moment of emotion and celebration,” a statement read.

“Our club has never defended supporters entering the field of play and we have repeatedly taken action when it occurs.

“However, we understand the part emotion plays in football and would have expected the context and distinction in behaviours to have been taken into account by the panel.

“Another important distinction is that, on this occasion, Celtic were not the home club, responsible for stadium safety arrangements.

“We will study the panel’s report and reasoning when it is available and will thereafter consider our next steps.”

Rangers said they would “consider the outcome in full, including its implications, before determining any further steps”, while also announcing Celtic’s ticket allocation for their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash at Ibrox would be just 300.

The Gers said in a statement: “A reduced allocation allows greater individual ticket-holder accountability, stronger ingress controls, enhanced segregation and additional safeguards appropriate to the risk identified for this fixture.

"Following the recent cup draw, Rangers approached Celtic with proposals aimed at finding a sustainable way forward.

“Celtic responded eight days later, and that response did not address our concerns around accountability and deterrence.

“Rangers have been left to manage the significant consequences of the damage caused on March 8. Our concern is whether enough has been done since then to demonstrate accountability and reduce the likelihood of the same behaviour being repeated.

“We remain concerned that there is a material risk of recurrence.”