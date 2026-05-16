Kelechi Iheanacho of Celtic celebrates following the team's victory in the William Hill Premiership match. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Hearts endured last-day devastation as Martin O’Neill’s Celtic pipped the long-time leaders at the post to become champions of Scotland for the fifth season in succession following a dramatic climax to an enthralling William Hill Premiership campaign.

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Derek McInnes’ Jambos – having been top all the way since late September – arrived at a partisan Celtic Park knowing they only needed a draw to claim the top-flight title for the first time since 1960. But the Edinburgh club’s stunning bid for glory, which made headlines worldwide, ended in the cruellest fashion as Celtic eked out a 3-1 victory over their title rivals through late goals by Daizen Maeda and substitute Callum Osmand, with the second of those sparking a pitch invasion that led to the shattered Hearts players having to be escorted down the tunnel to safety. The dramatic triumph capped a sensational return to management for 74-year-old O’Neill, who had an eight-game stint as interim boss following Brendan Rodgers’ departure in October before stepping back into the breach in January in the wake of Wilfried Nancy’s short, ill-fated reign. After coming through a season of turbulence to secure a 56th top-flight title – taking them one ahead of city rivals Rangers – Celtic also booked themselves a Champions League play-off for next season. Read more: Eleven people arrested as thousands descend on the capital for two controversial marches Read more: The marches in London today will frighten many, but we must fight for the spirit of Britain, writes Sir Keir Starmer

Callum McGregor of Celtic celebrates with Daizen Maeda of Celtic during the William Hill Premiership match. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Second-placed Hearts will have to console themselves with entering the second qualifying round of the same tournament as they lick their wounds following a devastating end to a campaign in which they racked up a record points tally and came tantalisingly close to ending four decades of Old Firm dominance. The sense of bitterness is likely to linger long for supporters of the Tynecastle club after some highly-contentious refereeing decisions went against them last weekend and on Wednesday before they missed out on the title on the final day for the fourth time since 1959. After a run of six consecutive league wins for Celtic had kept their hopes alive into the last day, O’Neill sent out the same team that started at Motherwell on Wednesday as he sought the final win he needed to overhaul the long-time leaders. There was a surprise in the Hearts line-up as PFA Scotland Player of the Year Claudio Braga started on the bench.

Fans of Heart of Midlothian react after Daizen Maeda of Celtic (not pictured) scores his team's second goal during the William Hill Premiership match. Picture: Getty