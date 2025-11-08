The 'Green Brigade' will be banned from attending "at least six matches"

Celtic fan group the Green Brigade have been temporarily banned. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Celtic FC has banned its 'ultra' supporters group after some of its members reportedly attacked two polcie officers and a steward at a match last month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident happened during the game between Celtic and Falkirk at Celtic Park in Glasgow on Wednesday October 29. In a statement, Celtic FC said a member of staff had been carrying out a routine ticket check in front of the rail seating section of the ground when they were "assaulted by an individual." Around 100 people from the Green Brigade ultras group then took part in "a co-ordinated and orchestrated action to "rescue’ that individual”, many wearing face coverings. But the group hit back at the club on Friday evening, stating they "categorically refute the allegations." Read more: Andrew 'increasingly isolated' at Royal Lodge as US Congressman urges him to open up about Epstein links' Read more: Police chiefs warn of crime wave if Government axes short sentences amid double prisoner manhunt

The incidents took place during Celtic vs Falkirk. Picture: Alamy

The spokesperson said: "This large group verbally abused and assaulted the steward and police officers, one male and one female, in a confined space and at one point there was a risk of one of the officers being pulled to the ground and trampled in amongst the larger group. "The action taken by members of the Green Brigade group prevented the arrest of the individual in question." The club said that a "suspended sanction" against the Green Brigade would now be applied, which will see them banned for three matches, beginning this weekend. The statement concluded: "For our staff and police to be assaulted in this way is simply unacceptable. "This was a serious and violent incident which cannot be accepted and the Club has no choice but to address this behaviour in the strongest terms. "Celtic Park cannot be a place for this kind of behaviour and the Club must act in the wider interests and safety of everyone who attends our matches."

Green Brigade Statement 07/11/2025 pic.twitter.com/hYcDvnh32y — North Curve Celtic (@NCCeltic) November 7, 2025

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland described the disorder as "unacceptable" and said the force was doing everything it could to trace those responsible. "We utterly condemn the unacceptable disorder on Wednesday October 29 within Celtic Park after two officers and a steward were assaulted by a large group of fans," he said. '"No-one should be harmed or intimidated while carrying out their duties and being assaulted is not part of the job. "This type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are doing everything we can to trace those involved and hold them accountable. "We recognise that only a small percentage of fans behave in such a way and cause disorder, but encourage all supporters to take personal responsibility for their conduct at matches. "The officers and steward were left extremely shaken and traumatised by the incident and are being offered support. "We work closely with all clubs and event organisers to assist their plans for maintaining public safety."

On Friday evening the Green Brigade group hit back on X. "Following the Celtic Trust's announcement this morning, Celtic FC has initiated a further attack on supporters by banning the Green Brigade for at least six matches. "The ban encompasses three home and three away matches beginning with the Kilmarnock match on Sunday 9th November. "We were informed of this ban at 17:46 on Friday 7th November which in of itself is unacceptable. "The ban is an activation of the 'suspended sentence' which was applied at the beginning of the season because fans 'accessed other sections of the stadium without permission' to display Palestine flags. "The 'suspended sentence' and its activation are fundamentally unfair, out of step of any fair process and totally unprecedented. "During a period of consistent and growing pressure against the Celtic board, this ban is nothing more than a cynical attempt to lock-out such sentiment and buy the Celtic board some relief. "The justification for the ban is disingenuous, similar to previous bans. It is another example of the concerning relationship between Celtic FC and Police Scotland which stretches many years and has been well documented."